Top 7 Movies To Watch This Christmas Period

Christmas is once more upon us, and the air is filled with merriment, laughing, and presents. The ideal way to unwind on this holiday is to watch a movie with the people you care about.

Whether it’s just you and your partner, your family, friends, or other loved ones, choose holiday favorites like Home Alone, or gather the family to laugh at whatever Netflix has come up with recently or go to a cinema close to you.

You may watch Christmas movies all the way through the New Year in December. Whether it’s a holiday musical, animated special, romantic comedy, or action movie that just so happens to take place on Christmas.

Check out our Favourite Christmas (and maybe even check it twice!) for our top movies to watch this christmas period

1. Far From Home

In the film “Far From Home,” written by Dami Elebe, a charismatic adolescent and gifted artist from a low-income home realizes his ambition of attending the most elite school in the nation.

Here, he is thrust into the wealthy world of Nigeria’s elite, where he must deal with the trappings of riches and the mechanics of social hierarchy as well as a big secret that jeopardizes both his newfound position and the safety of his family.

Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Genoveva Umeh, Bimbo Akintola, Linda Ejiofor, Chioma Akpotha, Femi Branch, Carol King, and Ufuoma Mcdermott are among the stars of the limited five-part series The Inkblot created by them.

2. Battle On Buka Street

Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde are the directors of the 2022 Nigerian comedy-drama movie Battle on Buka Street. FilmOne Entertainment and Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) collaborated to make the movie. On December 16, 2022, the movie was released in theaters.

The competitiveness in a normal polygamous family is demonstrated by the conflict on Buka Street. They set out to ruin one another, focusing on Funke Akindele and Mercy Johnson, who acquired animosity and rivalry from their moms.

3. Palava

On December 9, 2022, Palava, a family comedy from Nigeria that was made by Inkblot Productions and FilmOne Entertainment, was released in theaters.

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bisola Aiyeola, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, Neo Akpofure, Chinedu Ikedieze, Segun Arinze, and Eniola Badmus are among the actors who appear in the movie.

According to InkBlot Productions, the movie is “a family comedy that fits within the Christmas joyous season.” In the film, a high-living singer who is experiencing a comeback has his life and family turned upside down when a scandal breaks on the eve of his 60th birthday.

4. Wednesday

Based on Charles Addams’ fictional character Wednesday Addams, Wednesday is an American coming-of-age supernatural comedic horror television series that can be seen online. Jenna Ortega plays the title role in this Alfred Gough and Miles Millar production.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci play supporting parts. Tim Burton, who also acts as executive producer, directed four of the eight episodes. Wednesday Addams is the main character, as she tries to solve a monster mystery at her school.

5. Emily In Paris

American romantic comedy Emily in Paris is a Netflix original series developed by Darren Star. Lily Collins plays ambitious marketing executive Emily Cooper in the series, which is set and shot in Paris. Emily Cooper is an American who relocates to France in order to offer an American perspective to a French marketing agency.

She encounters a cultural shock due to her traditional Midwestern U.S. background and tries to be successful at work while looking for love. Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount are all included in it. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is also a part of it.

6. The Recruit

When When a former asset threatens to reveal the details of her connection with the agency unless they clear her record, a young CIA lawyer finds herself in the middle of a hazardous game of international politics. The Recruit is a spy-adventure television program produced in the United States by Alexi Hawley for Netflix.

The show centers on Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a CIA lawyer who finds himself embroiled in significant international battles with hazardous parties as a result of an asset’s attempt to reveal her connection to the organization. Netflix first made the show available on December 16, 2022.

7. Love Destiny

Adisorn Tresirikasem is the director of the 2022 Thai historical romance film Love Destiny 2 The Movie. It is one of two follow-up projects to the hugely popular television drama Love Destiny from 2018, the other being the TV drama Love Destiny 2. It is co-produced by GDH 559 and Broadcast Thai Television.

Ranee Campen and Thanavat Vatthanaputi play the roles they originated from the original drama, which was set in the 17th-century Ayutthaya Kingdom, in the 19th-century Rattanakosin era. They both portray a married couple whose love and convictions are tested by vicious dangers brought on by the growth of a colonial empire.