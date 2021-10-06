Top 7 Microsoft Jobs To Apply For Today

October 6, 2021 41

Here are top 7 job vacancies at Microsoft Nigeria that you should apply for. BizWatch Nigeria is committed to reducing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria by publishing qualified jobs.

Account Delivery Management (IC5) Executive – Cross Industry

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities

Create a strategic relationship with key stakeholders within large, challenging and/or complex customer organizations (e.g., tier 1, global, high services volume, high revenue generation, complex transformation, strategic accounts), including the information technology (IT) Directors, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Information Officer (CIO), and Line of Business (LOB) leaders, as well as technology professionals, to enable quality service implementation and delivery.

Set strategies and goals for expanding customer relationships beyond the current services and supports contract owners and seeks out new customer opportunities.

Orchestrates teams to address, using a breadth of technical knowledge to identify a broad set of internal teams in complex or unique customer situations.

Coordinates with internal teams to establish accountabilities to drive customer outcomes.

Manages the direction of solution deliveries and influences others to secure resources to deliver on customer contracts.

Manages areas of fiscal responsibility within portfolio, staying within budget while driving engagement profitability and risk management.

Qualifications

Required / Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Business Management, or related field AND 8+ years service delivery and client-facing experience

OR Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Business Management, or related field AND 6+ years project management, service delivery and client-facing experience

OR equivalent experience.

Additional or Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Business Management, or related field AND 12+ years project management, service delivery and client-facing experience

OR Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Business Management, or related field AND 8+ years project management, service delivery and client-facing experience

OR equivalent experience.

6+ years of account management experience.

How to apply

Qualified and interested persons should apply for this job by clicking this link.

Business Program Manager

Responsibilities

Contributes to Area performance across Solution Areas for Customer Adds, Consumption and compete.

Regarded by the Area LT and stakeholders as an expert, driving execution, growth & deep insights

Improve sales discipline and coaching culture via operational excellence and within the frame of Empowering Digital Success

Educational Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree (B.S. / B.A.) required and/or experience in relevant fields eg: business, marketing, information technology, operations, finance. Master’s degree beneficial.

Experiences:

3-5 years related experience

Experience and deep knowledge within Sales Excellence, Business Planning, Sales Operations, and/or Finance

Executive exposure and cross-functional stakeholder management

Focus on providing process optimization by understanding the desired business outcome

Deliver end-to-end deep data analysis and actionable strategic insights

History of driving operational discipline as well as innovation

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should follow this link to apply online.

Partner / Channel Marketing Manager (Enablement)

Key responsibilities

Define and shape the Partner enablement strategy aligned to fiscal year business priorities. Include approved budget allocation and execution plans across Solution Area Sales Plays that will address local capacity gaps.

Validate that the Partner enablement strategy is aligned to enablement-focused opportunities across Microsoft-sponsored learning events, as well as worldwide and local skilling and talent programs.

Work across teams to land the ESI for Partners initiative including partner selection and landing ESI within priority Sales Play skilling and certification plans for the included Solution Areas.

Support ongoing awareness and execution of ESI through digital engines, other GPS Field roles and special promotions.

Drive business value and solution-driven training and certification initiatives with unmanaged Partners by achieving a minimum 200-level proficiency in role-aligned primary Solution Area and a minimum 100-level proficiency in secondary Solution Areas.

Leverage digital resources including the Partner website, virtual experiences and local digital engagement to drive skilling opportunities with unmanaged to obtain certifications and complete exams required to apply for MPN programs including competencies and Advanced Specializations.

Qualifications

5+ years of partner enablement experience.

Relevant marketing experience

3+ years of experience coordinating remote marketing teams

Marketing / Business Bachelor’s or MBA Degree (preferred)

Ability to set a plan with clarity and drive it through to fruition

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain partner relationships.

Proven success at building successful modern marketing strategies (Partner marketing, Lead generation/handling, End User Demand gen)

Executive communication skills

Strong communication skills and the ability to influence stakeholders.

Ability to lead in a complex, matrixed environment.

Comfort with ambiguity and driving transformation.

How to apply

To apply for this job, qualified and interested persons should follow this link.

Account Management Executive

Job Description

The Account Executive at Microsoft leads our most valued customers into the digital age.

Embracing a challenger mindset, the successful Account Executive manages, orchestrates and leads their virtual teams and closes opportunities with customers that produce transformative business outcomes.

Qualifications

3+ years of selling to or consulting with enterprise customers. Equally considered will be 5+ years of experience driving digital transformation from within the enterprise customers.

Bachelor’s Degree or MBA preferred; or equivalent experience.

Experience to lead multi-cultural, diverse and remote teams across different disciplines.

Proven ability to understand customer needs, create and deliver customized, customer-focused pitches and solutions.

Effectively navigate through ambiguity and complexities related to client management.

Embody “we-before-me” and the “customer first” mindset that delivers long term success over short term returns.

Solid knowledge of one industry required (i.e. Government, Education, Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Telco, Media, Oil/Gas/Energy, etc.).

The ability to adapt one’s behavior to different people and situations, while recognizing, acknowledging and understanding different perspectives.

How to apply

Interested persons should follow this link to apply.

Solution Specialist – Infrastructure

Responsibilities

40% of your time will be spent with customers identifying and surfacing new engagements that align with the customer’s business strategy. You will work with partners and others at Microsoft, as well as use our core tools, targeted account lists to identify and engage prioritized customers.

40% of your time will be spent on being the key technical leader, trusted advisor and influencer in shaping customer decisions to buy, architect and adopt Microsoft Application Development solutions. You will own winning the technical decision at customers for sales opportunities and usage scenarios, through tailoring your message, bringing ideas to customers, engaging with them to show our technology differentiation, and guiding them in decision making. You will lead presentations, demonstrations, architecture design sessions to explain, demonstrate, and prove to our largest customers the capabilities of Microsoft’s products and services, and how we can make their businesses more successful.

20% of your time will be spent on influencing the Microsoft Application Development platform go-to-market strategies by providing feedback to sales, marketing, and engineering on current and future product requirements and sales blockers you encounter. Sharing practical knowledge with partners to drive the sale, deployment, and adoption of Microsoft solutions. You will stay sharp, attaining and maintaining required certifications.

You will be recognized for sharing, learning and driving individual work that all result in business impact for customers, partners and within Microsoft. We encourage thought leadership and leadership from every employee and we encourage all our employees to continuously maintain and enhance their technical, sales, professional skills and competitive readiness.

Required Educatinal Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience required

Certification in the following technologies preferred: Cloud, mobile, web application development, cloud-native application architecture (i.e. containers, microservices, API management), modern software development techniques like DevOps and CI/CD tool chains (i.e. Jenkins, Spinnaker, Azure developer services, GitHub) and container orchestration systems (i.e. Docker, Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, Cloud Foundry, Azure Kubernetes Service, GitHub).

Required professional qualification

Experienced. 5 to 8 years exeprience of selling cloud services or application development services to large/global enterprise customers with a focus on cloud application development required

Account Management. Effective territory/account management: planning, opportunity qualification and creation, stakeholder and executive communication, needs analysis, services/partner engagement, opportunity management and pipeline management required.

How to apply, qualify for this job

Follow this link to apply for this vacancy.

Principal Software Engineer – Mixed Reality

Responsibilities

Work in close partnership with a team of diverse and talented peers in various disciplines including design, hardware, program management, and software development for sustained long term success

Partner with architects and technical leadership to deliver solid technical designs

Maintain an unwavering focus on our customers and the value you can deliver to them

Closely collaborate with partner teams when engineering & business dependencies exist

Own accurate costing for your engineering activities, and execute with high accountability to schedule and quality

Participate actively in detailed design, implementation, review, and bug/issue triage of features and support well-informed decisions towards business and engineering goals.

Qualifications

8+ years minimum experience in Software Design, Software Development, or Software Engineering or equivalent

Strong background in C, C++, C#, Java, Erlang, TypeScript, JavaScript, or Rust or equivalent object-oriented, functional, or procedural programming language.

Preferred Qualifications

Proven experience working through the full product cycle from initial design to the final product

Outstanding technical problem solving and debugging ability across technology stacks

A strong desire to create an inclusive environment to teach and mentor junior engineers

Experience building AR/VR/MR/XR applications or multiplayer games

Excellent written and verbal communications skills

A proven track record of shipping quality products on time

Experience building, maintaining and optimizing large scale distributed systems

Software architecture and API design experience is a plus

Experience building application programming models.

Benefits and Perks

The benefits/perks listed below may vary depending on the nature of your employment with Microsoft and the country where you work.

Industry-leading healthcare

Savings and investments

Giving programs

Educational resources

Maternity and paternity leave

Opportunities to network and connect

Discounts on products and services

Generous time away

How to apply

To apply for this job, click this link.

Software Engineer – Client Fundamentals

Responsibilities

The ideal candidate will be contributing to building infrastructure and experiences to reduce energy emissions from the Windows fleet of devices. You will:

Build customer-facing experiences, services, developer dashboards and tools to improve optics on emissions.

Analyze data from hundreds of millions of devices to measure the impact of the changes and recommend opportunities for improvement.

Partner with internal teams across the company and external developers to help them reduce the emissions their code is responsible for.

Throughout all your work, you will use data to validate assumptions and motivate others to engage and act.

Qualifications

B.Sc / M.Sc in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent work experience

2+ years of relevant industry software design and development experience, working with a mainstream programming/scripting language (C++, C#, Java, etc.).

Experience collaborating/ability to collaborate with teams across different time zones and geographies.

Strong problem solving and debugging skills with great attention to detail.



Preferred Skills

Experience with querying, manipulating, and reporting on big data platforms (COSMOS, Kusto, etc).

Experience designing secure and scalable services on Azure or other cloud technologies.

Experience with machine learning tools and platforms is a plus.

Intense passion for end-user experiences.

Ability to quickly ramp up on new technologies.

Ability to resolve ambiguities effectively, prioritize and drive projects to completion, prioritize between multiple needs and adapt to changing circumstances.

Strong interpersonal skills with demonstrated ability to influence outcomes and communicate technical content to general audiences.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should follow this link to apply.