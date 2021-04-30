Top 7 Jobs To Apply For Today

April 30, 2021 126

Marketing Officer at Daudeen Freight Forwarding Company Limited

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Description

The marketing officer has the following roles:

Client / Prospect Follow up

New business generation

Marketing of our services

Conducting Marketing Research

Monitoring marketing trend

Plans, directs, and coordinates marketing activities

Skills

Applicant must have excellent communication skill

Applicant must possess good analytical skills

Applicant must be a confident speaker

Must possess good teamwork skill

Must be creative and have excellent writing skills.

Salary

₦50,000 – ₦70,000 Monthly.

Application Closing Date

31st July, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should apply by sending their resume to: [email protected] using the Job Title (Marketing Officer) as the subject of the mail.

Media and Public Relations Officers at an Indigenous Outsourcing and Engineering Service Firm – 3 Openings

Locations: Delta, Ekiti and Kwara

Employment Type: Full Time

Duties

Work as part of an account team where you’ll plan, develop and implement PR strategies

Build strong relationships and networks with colleagues, clients and the media and answer enquiries from the media and other organisations

Monitor the media, including newspapers, magazines, journals, broadcasts, newswires, social media sites and blogs, for opportunities for clients

Research, write and distribute press releases to targeted media

Collate and analyse media coverage

Write and edit in-house magazines, case studies, speeches, articles and annual reports

Prepare and supervise the production of publicity brochures, handouts, direct mail leaflets, promotional videos, photographs, films and multimedia programmes

Devise photo opportunities and coordinate studio or location photography

Organise events (such as press conferences, exhibitions, open days and press tours), source speakers and seek out sponsorship opportunities

Maintain and update information on the organisation’s website

Manage and update information and engage with users on social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook

Prepare regular client reports and attend client meetings

Commission market research

Undertake research for new business proposals and present them to potential new clients

Foster good community relations through events such as open days and through involvement in community initiatives

Manage the PR aspect of a potential crisis situation

Requirements

Interested candidates should possess an OND / NCE with 1 – 5 years work experience.

Salary

₦35,000 – ₦140,000 / Month.

Application Closing Date

6th May, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should apply for these positions by sending their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title (public relations officer) and Location (Delta, Ekiti or Kwara) as the subject of the email.

Female Sales Managers at Kontz Engineering Limited

Location: Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Please Note: The candidates must be proactive, resourceful, self-motivated, target-driven with good team leadership and must possess excellent interpersonal skills. Not less than 35 years old.

Job Description

Determining and conveying sales targets that facilitate the actualization of our company’s broader objectives

Generate leads and convert to sales within a given timeline

Resolve customer complaints regarding sales and service.

Monitor and Lead the Sales Team.

Determine price schedules and discount rates.

Devise strategies for Market penetration and sales

Direct sales, marketing, or customer service activities.

Advise customers on technical or procedural issues.

Basic Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Social Science or any related field

Minimum of 4 years experience as a Field Sales Manager

Strong managerial and sales skills

Ability to drive sales to generate revenue and convert sales to lead.

Previous work experience in an IT Automated company is a must

Salary: ₦40,000 – ₦70,000 monthly.

Application Closing Date: 5th May, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should apply for this position by sending their CV to: [email protected] using the ‘Sales Manager’ as the subject of the mail.

HR Officer at Compovine Technologies Limited

Location: Ikeja, Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Requirements

A B.Sc or HND (2nd Class Upper or Upper Credit) in Human Resources Management, Business Admin and any other related discipline with a good computer based knowledge.

3 – 8 years experience.

Application Closing Date

30th June, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should apply by sending their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as the subject of the mail. To apply online interested applicants should follow this link to apply.

Senior HR Business Partner at Paga Nigeria

Location: Yaba, Lagos State

Paga is looking for a Senior HR Business Partner to support their organisation in solving organisational challenges through people-based solutions and in identifying ways to scale our unique culture as they grow.

Primary Responsibilities

Providing strategy, direction and leadership to ensure successful implementation of human capital initiatives across operations.

Take a broad/long term perspective and proactively identify complex organizational challenges and think systemically. Identify and offer multiple creative solutions and drive implementation.

Leading an integration strategy to support the organisational change efforts that are focused on building and fostering an inclusive culture and strong team member experience.

Partnering with your function to offer solutions and ensure HR policies are in line with business goals.

Prepare presentations and data/insights analysis working with other HRBPs and subject matter experts as required.

Knowledge And Skill Required

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of a 2:1 in Human Resources, Social Sciences or in a related discipline

Minimum of 6 years of relevant work experience

Must be a team player and able to work collaboratively with and through others

At least 7 years of relevant experience in multiple HR disciplines, including performance management, building a high-performance culture, employee relations, employee engagement, diversity.

Must have completed the mandatory NYSC.

How to apply

Interested persons should follow this link to apply for this position online.

Marketers at RetailPoint Solutions Limited

Location: Wuse, Abuja (FCT)

Employment Type: Full-time

Responsibilities

Qualified candidates will be responsible for the duties:

Identify geographical locations for sales campaign and targetting prospects

Drive brand awareness and increase sales

Introduce customers to products

Negotiate all deals with customers

Meet or exceed sales targets

Strategize on how to improve sales and engage in promotion

Coordinate sales effort with marketing programmes

Candidates should have a good degree from a recognized university or polytechnic with proven experience in marketing.

Application Closing Date: 12th May, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should apply for this job by sending their CV and Cover Letter to: [email protected] with the “Job title” as the subject matter.

Digital Marketer at a Consulting / Recruitment / HR Services Company – 2 Openings

Job Title: Digital Marketer

Locations: Surulere and Yaba – Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Description

Develop a department-wide online marketing strategy

Must have an understanding of the market

Must generate sales and meet the set target

Collaborate with IT department to establish site analytics

Creates graph in the system to track product sales

Lead development of tailored marketing campaigns

Maintain contact with IT department to ensure system security

Identify and reaches out to potential affiliates

Research and formulates ways to optimize the user experience

Use data to create a strategic plan

Maintain working knowledge of best practices in marketing

Requirements and Qualifications

2+ years of experience in web development or digital management

Previous supervisory experience required

Experience with Google Analytics, UX, or Adobe

Salary: ₦25,000 – ₦30,000 monthly

Application Closing Date: 24th May, 2021.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should apply for this job by sending their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

