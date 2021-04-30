Top 7 Jobs To Apply For Today

BizWatch Nigeria is dedicated to improving the employment rate in Nigeria by posting job vacancies for al her audiences. Here are top 7 jobs that you should apply for today.
Marketing Officer at Daudeen Freight Forwarding Company Limited
Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
The marketing officer has the following roles:
Client / Prospect Follow up
New business generation
Marketing of our services
Conducting Marketing Research
Monitoring marketing trend
Plans, directs, and coordinates marketing activities
Skills
Applicant must have excellent communication skill
Applicant must possess good analytical skills
Applicant must be a confident speaker
Must possess good teamwork skill
Must be creative and have excellent writing skills.
Salary
₦50,000 – ₦70,000 Monthly.
Application Closing Date
31st July, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should apply by sending their resume to: [email protected] using the Job Title (Marketing Officer) as the subject of the mail.
Media and Public Relations Officers at an Indigenous Outsourcing and Engineering Service Firm – 3 Openings
Locations: Delta, Ekiti and Kwara
Employment Type: Full Time
Duties
- Work as part of an account team where you’ll plan, develop and implement PR strategies
- Build strong relationships and networks with colleagues, clients and the media and answer enquiries from the media and other organisations
- Monitor the media, including newspapers, magazines, journals, broadcasts, newswires, social media sites and blogs, for opportunities for clients
- Research, write and distribute press releases to targeted media
- Collate and analyse media coverage
- Write and edit in-house magazines, case studies, speeches, articles and annual reports
- Prepare and supervise the production of publicity brochures, handouts, direct mail leaflets, promotional videos, photographs, films and multimedia programmes
- Devise photo opportunities and coordinate studio or location photography
- Organise events (such as press conferences, exhibitions, open days and press tours), source speakers and seek out sponsorship opportunities
- Maintain and update information on the organisation’s website
- Manage and update information and engage with users on social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook
- Prepare regular client reports and attend client meetings
- Commission market research
- Undertake research for new business proposals and present them to potential new clients
- Foster good community relations through events such as open days and through involvement in community initiatives
- Manage the PR aspect of a potential crisis situation
Requirements
Interested candidates should possess an OND / NCE with 1 – 5 years work experience.
Salary
₦35,000 – ₦140,000 / Month.
Application Closing Date
6th May, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should apply for these positions by sending their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title (public relations officer) and Location (Delta, Ekiti or Kwara) as the subject of the email.
Female Sales Managers at Kontz Engineering Limited
Location: Ojodu Berger, Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Please Note: The candidates must be proactive, resourceful, self-motivated, target-driven with good team leadership and must possess excellent interpersonal skills. Not less than 35 years old.
Job Description
Determining and conveying sales targets that facilitate the actualization of our company’s broader objectives
Generate leads and convert to sales within a given timeline
Resolve customer complaints regarding sales and service.
Monitor and Lead the Sales Team.
Determine price schedules and discount rates.
Devise strategies for Market penetration and sales
Direct sales, marketing, or customer service activities.
Advise customers on technical or procedural issues.
Basic Requirements
Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Social Science or any related field
Minimum of 4 years experience as a Field Sales Manager
Strong managerial and sales skills
Ability to drive sales to generate revenue and convert sales to lead.
Previous work experience in an IT Automated company is a must
Salary: ₦40,000 – ₦70,000 monthly.
Application Closing Date: 5th May, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should apply for this position by sending their CV to: [email protected] using the ‘Sales Manager’ as the subject of the mail.
HR Officer at Compovine Technologies Limited
Location: Ikeja, Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Requirements
A B.Sc or HND (2nd Class Upper or Upper Credit) in Human Resources Management, Business Admin and any other related discipline with a good computer based knowledge.
3 – 8 years experience.
Application Closing Date
30th June, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should apply by sending their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as the subject of the mail. To apply online interested applicants should follow this link to apply.
Senior HR Business Partner at Paga Nigeria
Location: Yaba, Lagos State
Paga is looking for a Senior HR Business Partner to support their organisation in solving organisational challenges through people-based solutions and in identifying ways to scale our unique culture as they grow.
Primary Responsibilities
Providing strategy, direction and leadership to ensure successful implementation of human capital initiatives across operations.
Take a broad/long term perspective and proactively identify complex organizational challenges and think systemically. Identify and offer multiple creative solutions and drive implementation.
Leading an integration strategy to support the organisational change efforts that are focused on building and fostering an inclusive culture and strong team member experience.
Partnering with your function to offer solutions and ensure HR policies are in line with business goals.
Prepare presentations and data/insights analysis working with other HRBPs and subject matter experts as required.
Knowledge And Skill Required
Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of a 2:1 in Human Resources, Social Sciences or in a related discipline
Minimum of 6 years of relevant work experience
Must be a team player and able to work collaboratively with and through others
At least 7 years of relevant experience in multiple HR disciplines, including performance management, building a high-performance culture, employee relations, employee engagement, diversity.
Must have completed the mandatory NYSC.
How to apply
Interested persons should follow this link to apply for this position online.
Marketers at RetailPoint Solutions Limited
Location: Wuse, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities
Qualified candidates will be responsible for the duties:
Identify geographical locations for sales campaign and targetting prospects
Drive brand awareness and increase sales
Introduce customers to products
Negotiate all deals with customers
Meet or exceed sales targets
Strategize on how to improve sales and engage in promotion
Coordinate sales effort with marketing programmes
Candidates should have a good degree from a recognized university or polytechnic with proven experience in marketing.
Application Closing Date: 12th May, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should apply for this job by sending their CV and Cover Letter to: [email protected] with the “Job title” as the subject matter.
Digital Marketer at a Consulting / Recruitment / HR Services Company – 2 Openings
Job Title: Digital Marketer
Locations: Surulere and Yaba – Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- Develop a department-wide online marketing strategy
- Must have an understanding of the market
- Must generate sales and meet the set target
- Collaborate with IT department to establish site analytics
- Creates graph in the system to track product sales
- Lead development of tailored marketing campaigns
- Maintain contact with IT department to ensure system security
- Identify and reaches out to potential affiliates
- Research and formulates ways to optimize the user experience
- Use data to create a strategic plan
- Maintain working knowledge of best practices in marketing
Requirements and Qualifications
2+ years of experience in web development or digital management
Previous supervisory experience required
Experience with Google Analytics, UX, or Adobe
Salary: ₦25,000 – ₦30,000 monthly
Application Closing Date: 24th May, 2021.
How to apply
Interested and qualified candidates should apply for this job by sending their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
