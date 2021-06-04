Top 7 Jobs To Apply For Today

June 4, 2021 89

BizWatch Nigeia is committed to reducing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria. Here are top 7 jobs that you should apply for today, June 4, 2021.

Business Development Manager at a Digital Transformation Company – Talent Bureau

Location: Lagos Island, Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Summary

The Business Development Manager will be responsible for growing, developing, and managing businesses.

Seek new business opportunities by contacting and developing relationships with potential customers.

Job Description

Generate leads and cold calls to prospective customers.

Meet with partners / clients face to face or over the phone.

Understand the needs of partners / clients and be able to respond effectively with a plan on how to meet their needs.

Think strategically – seeing the bigger picture and setting aims and objectives to develop and improve the business.

Work strategically with team members – carrying out necessary plans to implement operational changes.

Job Requirement

Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or related field

Excellent MS Office Skills.

2 – 5 years work experience in sales, marketing, or related field.

Strong communication skills, organizational skills, and IT fluency.

Ability to multitask and manage complex projects.

Good understanding of the information technology market.

Relevant certifications are an added advantage.

Salary: ₦180,000 – ₦250,000 Monthly.

Application Closing Date: 30th June, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using “Business Development Manager” and Location as the subject of the mail.

Travel Consultant at Talent Bureau

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Responsibilities

Make professional and accurate travel arrangements for Talent Bureau’s clients including air, car, hotel, and ground transportation reservations.

Converse with customers to determine destination, mode of transportation, travel dates, financial considerations, and accommodations required.

Compute cost of travel and accommodations, using carrier tariff books, and hotel rate books, or quote package tour’s costs.

Follow company procedures, account guidelines and customer service standards in the areas of: making travel arrangements, building Passenger Name Records (PNR’s) and profiles.

Required Education, Qualification and Skills

Bachelor’s degree in a related field with a minimum of 2 year experience as a travel consultant/ticketing & reservation officer

Excellent communication skills

Proficiency in the use of Amadeus; with Amadeus certification

Salary: ₦100,000 (every month).

Application Closing Date: 15th June, 2021.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Graduate Data Entry Officers at Ojatee Consulting (5 Openings)

Job Title: Data Entry Officer

Location: Lagos State

Employment Type: Full-time

Slots: 5 Openings

Position Description

Ojatee Consulting is looking for diligent and proactive Data Entry Clerks who will work closely with their Data Analyst to mine data and use internal databases to identify, analyze and interprete trends or pattern in complex data sets.

Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree / HND qualification.

Personal Qualities:

Strong numerical and research skills.

Independent thinker with growth mindset.

Minimum and maximum of 1 year.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Excel.

Excellent Interpersonal Skills.

Application Closing Date: 9th June, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

I.T Technical Support Officer at Ojatee Consulting

Location: Lagos State

Employment Type: Permanent

Job Role

The successful candidate will be responsible for monitoring, maintaining and upgrading at the firm’s computer systems and networks, the I.T Technician’s day-to-day responsibilities will include installing and configuring computer systems, diagnosing hardware and software faults and solving technical and application problems.

The IT Technician will oversee the smooth running of computer systems and programs whilst ensuring that staff gets maximum I.T support.

Required Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering or related field

Minimum of 2 years’ hands-on work experience

Application Closing Date: 9th June, 2021

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Graduate Restaurant Auditor at the Place (Smackers Limited)

Location: Ilorin, Kwara

Job Type: Full Time

Duties and Responsibilities

Document counts of all inventory received in the warehouse

Walk the sales floor to do manual counts of all merchandise

Perform continuous accuracy check of perpetual inventory stock quantity records of material control and accounting purposes.

Review inventory reports and locate discrepancies in data.

Perform financial reporting by importing current audits and past audits in order to compare and contrast in Microsoft Excel Interview store managers in order to verify questionable store.

Execute the closing process/journal entries reporting by generating a report for management.

Qualifications

Minimum of HND / B.sc.

One (1) year of warehouse Audit experience, preferably in inventory

Proficiency in use of Excel and ERP’s

The ability to stand and walk for extended periods.

Application Closing Date: 17th June, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should click here to apply online.

Maintenance Technician at the Place (Smackers Limited)

Location: Ilorin, Kwara

Job Type: Full-time

Job Description

Conduct daily routine inspection of facilities to drive the proactive identification of potential faults and stop them before failure;

Identify or receive faults and analyse to identify root cause and resolve;

Escalate issues to supervisor as required;

Ensure issues are properly logged and closed according to company’s policy;

Carry out and also ensure proper preventive/proactive maintenance on facilities as detailed in manuals;

Keep equipment and facilities in assigned location clean and in top form always;

Monitor usage of equipment to prevent mishandling.

Qualifications

OND and HND holders are eligible to apply

Minimum of 1 year experience

Must be computer literate

Must be residing in Ilorin

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should click here to apply online

Account Executive at Microsoft Nigeria

Responsibilities:

Develop landing plan including field onboarding, partner disclosure, readiness, and execution.

Ensure subsidiary business owners of transformation pillars (commerce, co-sell, membership) incorporate changes within their respective planning and execution for positive business outcomes.

Determine core transformation stakeholders, define R&R, scope and role criteria and accountabilities.

Qualifications

Experiences Required: Education, Key Experiences, Skills and Knowledge:

8+ years of selling to or consulting with enterprise customers. Equally considered will be 5+ years of experience driving digital transformation from within the enterprise customers

Bachelor’s degree or MBA preferred; or equivalent experience

Experience to lead multi-cultural diverse and remote teams across different disciplines

Proven ability to understand customer needs, create and deliver customized, customer-focused pitches and solutions

Effectively navigate through ambiguity and complexities related to client management

Embody “we-before-me” and the “customer first” mindset that delivers long term success over short term returns

Solid knowledge of Financial Services is required.

How to apply

Intrested and qualified person should follow this link to apply.