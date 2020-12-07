December 7, 2020 32

Sourcing for job opportunities, gathering information about the company, job descriptions and legality of the job can be quite challenging.

No need to stress no more because we have for you 7 job opportunities that we think you would be interested in.

7 Jobs To Apply For

1. U.S Mission: The U.S. Mission to Nigeria comprises of the Embassy in Abuja, FCT, and the Consulate General in Lagos. U.S. Consulate General Lagos is the Mission’s representative to the Nigerian people in the southern region.

Position Title: USAID Project Management Specialist – Education:

The specialist upon appointment will serve as a Contracting Officer Representative (COR), Agreement Officer Representative (AOR) and/or Activity Manager, upon USAID certification, for selected instruments within the education portfolio that align to components of USAID/Nigeria’s Country Development Cooperation Strategy.

Location: Abuja, Nigeria.

Click here to apply for the job.

Deadline for application: 12/21/2020

2. Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) Young Engineers Program 2021: The Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) is inspired by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed.

Successful candidates for the 2021 edition are to work for IKEDC with experienced engineers, developing skills and experience.

Location: Lagos, Nigeria.

Application Closing Date: 20th December 2020.

Click here to apply.

3. Graduate Intern at FHI 360

FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving lives in lasting ways by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions.

The internship opportunity is open to interested individuals that meet the criteria and will provide technical expertise at the health facility and community levels to accelerate the achievement of the goal of the SHARP TO 2 Activity in Bayelsa, Edo and Lagos States, Nigeria.

Location: Lagos, Nigeria.

Deadline for Application: Not Specified

Click here to apply.

4. Graduate Human Resources Intern at FHI 360

FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving lives in lasting ways by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions.

Location: Abuja, Nigeria.

The job of the graduate HR intern is to provide operational support to implement an effective functional Human Resources (HR) processes for the SIDHAS project in team functional areas, including recruitment, employee relations, benefits administration, compensation, HRIS, and training.

Deadline for application: Not specified, however, it is advisable to apply as soon as possible.

Click here to apply.

5. Team Lead, CRM Administration at First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Location: Lagos, Nigeria.

One of the main duties required of the team lead is to lead the entire CRM Team in project deployment, system support, user administration, training and campaign management.

Deadline for application: December 18th, 2020.

Click here to apply.

6. GE Healthcare Early Career Graduate Internship Program 2020

GE (NYSE:GE) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company’s dedicated team, and leading technology help the world work more efficiently.

The Early Career Graduate Intern position presents an exciting opportunity to join the Healthcare Project Management team. It requires you to apply your engineering experience and knowledge to use for team motivation and optimal results.

Job Title: Early Career Graduate Internship Program.

Location: Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Deadline: Not specified.

Click here to apply.

7. Internal Audit Manager at PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) Nigeria

PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) Nigeria is a global leader in the manufacturing industry and a principal supplier to beverage brands throughout the world.

Expected responsibilities: The Internal Audit Manager will work effectively to strengthen the audit function and ensure successful execution of all audit assignments. The role will provide assurance to senior management on the effectiveness or otherwise of the company’s risk management, processes and systems.

Location: Lagos, Nigeia.

Job Type: Permanent.

Deadline for Application: 18th December, 2020.

Click here to apply.