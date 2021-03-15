March 15, 2021 103

BizWatch Nigeria is committed to increasing the employment rate in Nigeria by posting job vacancies that you should apply for. Here are top 7 job vacancies.

Top 7 Jobs To Apply For This Week

World Health Organization (WHO) Job Recruitment

World Health Organization (WHO) is the directing and coordinating authority for health within the United Nations system. It is responsible for providing leadership on global health matters, shaping the health research agenda, setting norms and standards.

Job Title: Maternal / Child Health Officer

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

Grade: P4

Organization: AF_NGA Nigeria

Schedule: Full-time

Contractual Arrangement: Fixed-term appointment

Contract Duration: 12 Months

Job Description

Provide technical and managerial leadership in the area of Maternal, and Child Health ensuring that the activities in this area are established and carried out efficiently and effectively.

Provide technical leadership and policy advice to the country to advocate for and strengthen the national health systems from development, implementation and monitoring of maternal, child health interventions in partnership with other collaborating partners.

Monitor country-specific developments in respect of the programmatic areas covered, and report these to the regional office / Headquarters so that these findings can be utilized for strategy development purposes.

Required Qualifications

Education:

Essential: Advanced university degree (Master’s level or above) in a Health-related field (Medicine, Public Health) with a specialization in reproductive health, paediatrics, obstetrics or other related fields from an accredited/recognized institute.

Desirable: PhD level degree in Medicine / Public Health.

Experience:

Essential: A minimum of seven (7) years of progressively responsible professional experience in reproductive health developing capacity and policies linked to high quality maternal, newborn, and reproductive health care programmes.

Within this experience, demonstrated professional experience working at the country and/or regional level providing technical advice and services to national counterparts, Ministries of Health, and other external partners on reproductive health programmes.

Desirable: Relevant work experience with WHO and/or UN agencies, health cluster partners; Experience managing diverse teams; experience working in relevant nongovernmental or humanitarian organizations.

Rumeration

The remuneration for the job comprises an annual base salary starting at USD 74,913 (subject to mandatory deductions for pension contributions and health insurance, as applicable), a variable post adjustment, which reflects the cost of living in a particular duty station.

Other benefits include 30 days of annual leave, allowances for dependent family members, home leave, and an education grant for dependent children.

Application Closing Date: 25th March, 2021.

How to apply

Interested applicnts should follow this link to apply for the job.

Citibank Nigeria Limited Teller Recruitment (Graduate & Exp.)

Job Title: Teller

Job Type: Full Time

The Teller is an entry-level position responsible for assisting with the execution of branch activities, including the day-to-day delivery of client-facing services and processing transactions, in coordination with the Customer Service function.

Responsibilities

Serve as the first point of contact for Citi clients and provide a positive first impression through friendly and efficient customer service.

Perform efficient and accurate banking transactions including, managing cash supply for the branch, processing incoming/outgoing cash deposits, and maintaining branch vault cash.

Identify referral opportunities for new products and services based on the client’s financial goals.

Educate clients on digital and self-service opportunities offered by Citi.

Adhere to bank policies, operational controls, and regulatory procedures to ensure the safety and security of customer and bank assets.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in any field.

1-3 years of relevant experience

Demonstrated sales and customer service or experience

Money handling experience

Effective problem-solving communication skills

Ability to work well in a team-oriented environment.

How to apply

Interested applicants should follow this link to apply for this position.

Programming Officer at Dangote Group Job Recruitment

Job Description

The programming officer will support Dangote Rice Limited (DRL) Mills project management; monitoring, evaluation, and learning; and external engagement needs.

This includes working closely with the Project manager, financial team, and other budget holders in the organization to ensure good stewardship. Represent company brand in industry conferences, meetings, and workshops.

Programming of all activities on DRL Mills

Training program base on the input from others

Technical Secretariat to the project manager and technical team.

Write reports and analyses of programmatic activities.

Support the preparation of the program’s budget.

Required qualification

HND / B.Sc degree in the relevant field, MBA/MSc is an added advantage.

Two years of relevant experience.

Experience working with multiple teams.

Attention to detail.

Excellent at meeting deadlines and managing multiple projects at once.

Database management skills.

Word processing, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel skills.

Deadline for application: March 19, 2021.

How to apply

Interested applicants should follow this link to apply.

Office Manager A2 at British High Commission (BHC) Nigeria

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers

Type of Post: British Liaison Office

Type of Position: Fixed Term

Working hours per week: 37

Duration of Post: 12 months

Start Date: 15 April 2021

Essential Qualifications, Skills and Experience

A University Degree in BA or BSC

Over 3 years of working experience as an office manager

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office

Experience in budget and facilities management

Excellent communication skills in English

Required Competencies: Seeing the Big Picture, Making Effective Decisions, Delivering Value for Money, Delivering at Pace

Starting Monthly Salary: NGN 431,507.86

Working Pattern: Monday to Thursday: 07:30 am – 03:30 pm

Friday: 07:30 am – 12:30 pm

Application Closing Date: 23rd March, 2021.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested applicants should follow this link to apply.

Residence Chef – A1 at the British High Commission (BHC) Nigeria

Location: Lagos

Type of Position: Permanent

Working hours per week: 37 hours

Start Date: 5th April, 2021

Starting Monthly Salary: NGN 317,764.81

How to apply

Intrested and qualified persons should follow this link to apply.

Head, Administration and IT Services Department at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

Job Description

Within the Support Services Division, the Administration and IT Services Department coordinates all matters pertaining to administering and providing services to the Secretariat including managing the building and its offices; and to handle office services, conference services, travel, documents and visa; communication and logistics; office supplies and documentation; security; safety and parking; and to furnish IT infrastructure facilities and support.

Required Competencies and Qualifications

Education: Advanced University degree in Business Administration or equivalent subject

PhD preferred

Work Experience:

University degree: 12 years with a minimum of 4 years in a managerial position, preferably at large national, regional, or international institutions

PhD: 10 years.

Application Closing Date: 2nd May, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to fill in a “Resume and an Application Form” which can be received from their Country’s Governor (PDF) (See Nigeria address below) for OPEC or Click Here (Ms Word) to download the Application Form. In order for applications to be considered, the Application Form and Resume must reach the OPEC Secretariat through the relevant Governor not later than the closing date.

NIGERIA COUNTRY GOVERNOR

Federal Republic of Nigeria

Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, MCIPR,

Group General Manager, International Energy Relations (GGM IER),

Governor for OPEC,

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation – NNPC,

Block D 10th Floor, Room 04, NNPC Towers,

Abuja, Nigeria.

Internal Control Manager (Lagos) at Fan Milk Plc

Requirement

Minimum of 5 years experience in Internal Control

A degree in Finance or any related course

Pay attention to details with good numeric skills

Strong oral and written communication and ability to influence others.

Skilled in Data management, Technology and Process design

Project & Change Management skills

Deadline for application: Not specified

How to apply

Interested and qualified applicants should follow this link to apply for this position.