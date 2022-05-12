Top 7 High Paying Freelance Jobs In 2022

May 12, 2022 46

Freelancing is about living on your terms, gaining flexibility, and the security that comes with knowing you’re 100% in control of your career path.

Big companies love using freelancers to augment their teams; plus, it helps them avoid the time and resource-consuming process of recruiting, hiring, and training full-time employees. There has also been a massive movement to hire freelancers from all types and sizes of businesses. Solopreneurs and startups use freelancers to access skills they don’t have in-house.

So, if you’ve been thinking about starting up a freelance business, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a list of the topmost in-demand, highest paying freelance jobs. If you have some of these skills in your back pocket, you’re already more than halfway there.

Content creation

Content is key, especially in our media-driven world. Digital content comes in many forms: blogs, newsletters, magazines, videos, infographics, social media posts, email campaigns—and the list goes on. Companies looking to hire freelance content creators seek creative talent that can illuminate their brand and its message.

As a freelance content creator, you’ll work with brands to craft various types of content around products, services, or people that they can then use online. Not all content is about selling. Sometimes it’s about demonstrating a product or discussing a topic of interest, like food, travel, or video games.

Content creators must be skilled at photography, videography, editing, creating scripts, and producing a polished finished product.

App development



App developers are among the highest-paid freelancers, with top earners making six figures. If you have a passion for creating apps, freelance taking it might be the smartest career move. Demand for iOS and Android development skills is very high, and the more skilled you become, the higher your earning potential.

Freelance writer

If you’re good, fast, and reliable, you’ll never want freelance work, and that’s especially true if you have expertise in technology, marketing, crypto/blockchain, or sales.

Of course, you can still make a go of it even if you don’t have specific skills. As long as you’re willing to learn and good with Google, you’ll do fine. The best part about choosing writing as an online freelance job is that it doesn’t require much equipment to get started.

Graphic designer

Graphic design is a solid marketable skill. It applies to many different business applications, including marketing, advertising, reports, catalogues, brochures, newsletters, business cards, websites, product packaging, outdoor signage, trade show booths—and the list goes on.

You’ll need to be proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop and Illustrator) and understand basic concepts like pre-press techniques.

Web designer or web developer

Every business needs a website, and good web designers are highly demanded. Web designers work with companies and individuals to plan out, design, and code websites for industry niches.

If you have some experience with WordPress or Joomla, there is plenty of work on freelance platforms like Fiverr or Upwork.

Teaching

Many online teaching jobs are available, whether or not you have a teaching degree or credentials. If you do, all the better. There is a huge lack of teachers worldwide right now, so you’ll have no trouble finding a position you like.

If you are an expert at math, science, history, or any other academic subject, you might consider online tutoring. Being an online tutor usually doesn’t require specific certifications, but you might have to go through a vetting process if you’ll be working with kids.

Accountant/financial consultant

Financial expertise is always in demand. Depending on your educational and professional background, you might see jobs from daily bookkeeping to tax accounting, business accounting, and even fractional CFO positions.

Financial consulting is another potential freelance place, especially if you’ve had some success or experience working with respectable financial companies or specialities, like real estate, insurance, or tax planning.