Top 7 Job Vacancies To Apply For Today

April 3, 2021 83

BizWatch Nigeria is committed to reducing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria by posting amazing job opportunities for her audience. Here are top 7 job vacancies that you should apply for today, Saturday 4, April 2021.

Top 7 Job Vacancies

Head, Supply Chain Finance & Partnership at Sterling Bank

Location: Lagos

Job Type: full-time

Specialization(s): Banking / Finance / Insurance

Job Summary

Responsible for developing and implementing the supply-chains sales and partnership strategy; manage and acquire business relationships, develop products to satisfy customer needs, achieve efficiency in deposit, revenue, and asset growth/asset quality targets.

Job Description

Drive sales of the following transaction banking products from all the verticals under Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banks, through; Distributor Finance, Invoice discounting Finance, Partnership Finance, Custom bonds, and Collections solutions for loan repayments.

Develop and manage business plan for building and rollout of new products and services.

Provide thought leadership on strategies to solidify and expand business reach; consult with customers, prospects, direct sales resources, strategic partners, and distribution.

Lead selection process(es) for strategic partners and/or service providers to deliver on agreed set target and corporate goals, as well as manage existing partnerships.

Identify opportunities in the market and collaborate with the relationship management team, to target companies, industries and sectors and sell suitable finance product offering to them.

Drive low-cost collections, risk asset creation and revenue to the bank through the various Supply Chain Finance product program/scheme.

Job Experience

Minimum 5 years working capital lending experience in supply chain finance

Application Closing Date

9th April, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Customer Experience Intern at Flutterwave

About the Customer Experience Internship Role

Flutterwave is looking for a driven, passionate and committed individual to join the team as we grow and expand across Africa and beyond.

The primary responsibility of the Customer Experience Intern will be to support the effective & efficient management of the Contact Center by providing first-level support to customers and ensuring resolution of complaints received across all channels. The role will also support the onboarding and customer retention initiatives.

Location: Lagos

Job type: Internship

PLEASE NOTE: The Customer Experience Internship shall be for a minimum of one (1) year

How to apply

Intereted applicants should follow this link to apply for the role of a customer experience intern at Flutterwave.

Strategic Investments Associate at Flutterwave

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full Time

About the Strategic Investments Associate Role

Flutterwave is looking for a Strategic Investments Associate. The primary responsibility of this role will be to support the overall Investor Relations team to analyze and execute fintech investments and additional strategic collaborations.

Desired skills and expertise:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

Minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience with proven expertise in financial analysis

Experience in strategy consulting or investment banking a plus

Proficient in Microsoft Excel

Efficient multi-tasker and ability to work & deliver under pressure.

Excellent client management, communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills

Experience creating and presenting reports to executive management.

Knowledge of and/or experience working in the African market is a plus.

How to apply

Interested applicants should follow this link to fill out the application and submit.

Digital Marketing Specialist at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

The successful candidate will be someone who is in touch with the spectrum of conversations taking place online and excited by the prospect of driving forward the brand through digital channels.

Responsibilities

Working with and alongside our product marketing teams, the successful candidate will be responsible for the delivery of the Brand’s digital activity. Getting stuck in to fill gaps, add expertise and further develop the team.

Qualifications

At least 5 years of relevant experience in a senior digital position successfully managing and executing marketing strategies and campaigns across a broad variety of channels and markets.

Clear understanding and experience with SEO and SEM.

Comfortable analysing high volumes of data daily.

Experience with Digital Marketing tool stack including Google Suite and more.

Experience in CRM and digital user experience is a plus.

Application Closing Date: Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should follow this link to apply online

READ ALSO: Suspected Bandits Kill MACBAN Leaders In Nassarawa

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Plc Recruitment for Training & Development Analyst

Location: Nigeria

Type: Full time

Application Closing Date: 9th April 2021.

Purpose of the job

The Training and Development Analyst is responsible for improving the productivity of the organization’s employees.

This position assesses company-wide developmental needs to drive training initiatives and identifies and arranges suitable training solutions for employees in line with the organization’s strategic objectives.

This position actively searches, creatively designs and implements effective methods to educate, enhance performance and recognize performance.

Education and Experience:

5+ years of broad HR experience, with at least 3 of which must be as a specialist designing and implementing employee learning and development programs.

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or Social Sciences.

Experience designing, developing and implementing training needs assessment methodologies and training programs/plans.

Previous experience in capturing metrics and producing various employment reports.

Professional certification in Human Capital from any of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) Nigeria, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD) the UK

Experience in financial services is a must; and management consultancy, a plus.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should follow this link to apply online.

Community Liaison Office Coordinator (CLO) at the U.S. Embassy

Location: Abuja

Hiring Agency: Embassy Abuja

Appointment Type: Permanent

Work Schedule: Full-time – 40 hours per week

Duties

Basic Function of the Position – The incumbent is responsible for developing and managing a program based on community demographics and post-specific needs.

Development and implementation of the program that has a direct impact on post morale and affects overall work performance, productivity, retention, community spirit, and individual and family well-being in a foreign environment.

The CLO develops evaluation criteria and conducts periodic surveys to assess program efficacy.

Based on analysis of formal and informal surveys, the CLO develops and implements a long-range program plan that outlines goals to maintain and enhance morale at the post.

Qualifications and Evaluations.

Experience:

Minimum of three years of professional work experience is required.

Job Knowledge:

Knowledge of pertinent Department of State (DOS) regulations, programs, and policies, as well as Nigeria laws, practices, and mores is required.

Education Requirements:

Completion of Secondary School is required.

Evaluations:

This may be tested. Please specify your level of proficiency in the language listed.

Language:

Level III (Good working knowledge) Written / Reading / Speaking English is required.

Skills and Abilities:

Standard knowledge of Microsoft computer environment is required; ability to draft and edit material for correspondence and publication, as well as the ability to demonstrate good interpersonal and customer service skills are required.

Qualifications

All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.

Salary

USD42,570 / annum.

Application Closing Date

15th April, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should follow this link to fill out the application form and submit it before the deadline.

Application Instruction

All candidates must be able to obtain and hold a Top Secret clearance.

To apply for this position click the “Submit Application” button. For more information on how to apply visit the Mission internet site.

Required Documents

Please provide the required documentation listed below with your application:

Copy of Orders / Assignment Notification (or equivalent)

Residency and/or Work Permit

High School Diploma Certificate

DD-214 – Member Copy 4, Letter from Veterans’ Affairs, or other supporting documentation (if applicable)

SF-50 (if applicable).

Intern – Abroad Wood Technology / Furniture Interior Design at Julius Berger Nigeria

Location: Abuja

Details: AFP Furniture Production with 350 employees is a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and one of the leading manufacturers in the furniture and interior design sector.

When does this internship suit you?

You are in at least the 4th semester of a Bachelor of Engineering course and have a current certificate of study.

You have good German and English skills.

You are interested in working in a multicultural international project team and you like to show initiative.

Good communication is important to you and you enjoy working in a team.

You already have knowledge of MS Office and ideally CAD CAM.

The period of use of 5-6 months is no problem for you (please specify the desired period).

What AFP Furniture Producion has to offer:

You can expect exciting projects with corresponding tasks in an international team.

We take over the flight costs as well as visa and vaccination costs for you.

We enable you to take part in an internal information event to bring you closer to living and working in Nigeria.

We will give you comprehensive training, especially in the first weeks and months we will accompany you.

Accommodation will be furnished and provided to you free of charge.

How to apply

Interested applicants should follow this link to fill out the application form and subimt it before the deadline.

Kindly sbscribe to BizWatch Nigeria’s newsletter to stay informed about job opening and latest news.