January 28, 2021 14

The top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood movies accumulatively have made over three billion naira ($8,183,675).

Filmmaking in Nigeria is an ever-changing landscape.

Nollywood continues to get the attention that it had been deprived of for so long even from Nigerian cinephiles.

The industry is besieged by issues ranging from piracy to budget constraints, to poor distribution and low cinema screens.

For context, the United States has almost 40,000 cinema screens, while India – home to Bollywood movies – has over 13,000 screens.

Nigeria, on the other hand, has less than 200 screens, making moviemakers in the country lose out on earning as much as their foreign counterparts.

In this article, we will be highlighting the top 7 highest-grossing Nollywood movies.

These movies’ themes range from comedy, drama, romance, and crime.

Here are the top 7 highest-grossing Nollywood movies.

Omo Ghetto

Genre: Comedy

Box Office: N468,036,300

Year: 2020

Coming in at number one is ‘Omo Ghetto’ co-directed by actress Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, the comedy movie follows the protagonist Shalewa also known as Lefty, played by Funke Akindele, who was picked out of the ghetto and settled into comfort by her adopted mother.

Lefty, in her new world, struggles to adjust to the new scene and is often found in one scuffle or the other.

Starring in the movie are Funke Akindele; Adebayo Salami; Tina Mba; Bimbo Thomas; Chioma Akpotha; Eniola Badmus; Timini Egbunson; Mercy Aigbe; Deyemi Okanlawon; Zubby Michael; and Alex Ekubo.

Omo Ghetto knocked Kemi Adetiba’s ‘The Wedding Party’ (2016) that ranked atop the list with earnings of N453,000,000 at the box office.

The Wedding Party

Genre: Romantic comedy

Box Office: N453,000,000

Year: 2016

The Kemi Adetiba-directed movie became Nigeria’s highest-grossing movie in 2016, highlighting the topsy-turvy events that come with love and the layered distinction between social classes – as portrayed by Dozie’s mother.

The cast includes Adesua Etomi, Banky Wellington, Richard Mofe Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Alibaba Akporobome, among others.

The Wedding Party 2

Genre: Romantic comedy

Box Office: N433,197,377

Year: 2017

Sequel to The Wedding Party, the second installment – The Wedding Party 2 – was no slacker at the box office, as it delivered jawdropping numbers.

The movie focuses on Dozie’s elder brother Nonso whose relationship with Deadre blossomed at the backdrop of Dozie and Dunni’s in the first part of the 2-part movie.

Taking the relationship to the next level, Nonso and Deadre went on a date in Dubai and accidentally popped the question.

After a few dramas between members from both families, the two walk down the aisle in Dubai.

Chief Daddy

Genre: Comedy Drama

Box Office: 387,540,749

Year: 2018

Leading the top grossing movies of Nollywood in 2018 is Chief Daddy.

It tells the story of an industrialist billionaire who uses his wealth to care for members of his extended family, staff, and paramours.

His sudden death causes a chasm between family members, as the sharing of his wealth becomes the source of conflict.

Sugar Rush

Genre: Crime Action Comedy

Box Office: 287,053,270

Year: 2019

The release of the movie was met with mixed reviews from critics but went on to become the highest-grossing movie of 2019.

Two sisters stumble upon a large sum of money in the home of a shady businessman.

With this change in fortune, they decide to spend, at first with caution but soon enough, caution was out the window, bringing them in the crosshairs of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other mafias who sought their share of the spoils.

King of Boys

Genre: Political Thriller

Box Office: 244,775,758

Year: 2018

Coming in sixth on the list is another Kemi Adetiba creation.

This is the fourth highest-grossing movie starring Adesua Etomi as a lead character.

It follows the life of the politically-inclined businesswoman and philanthropist Alhaja Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale) who finds herself in a power tussle and does all she can to retain her grip on the reins.

She becomes circumspect of whom to trust and what company to keep, leaving her with no choice but to be bloodthirsty.

The movie cast includes names like Adesua Etomi, Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Illbliss, Reminisce, among other familiar faces.

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons

Genre: Action Comedy

Box Office: 235, 628, 358

Year: 2018

The movie has an ensemble cast led by Ramsey Nouah.

It tells the story of four men known as the Merry Men embodying the colloquial Yoruba demons. Making women swoon and leaving them in the dust after their aim is achieved.

They are the robin hoods of their city, taking from the rich and giving to the poor.

The Merry Men’s target of a viciously corrupt politician presents hurdles that had them scheming and maneuvering to ensure that the politician’s plan was thwarted.

Concluding Question

Which of these movies have you seen? Which would you recommend to anyone who hasn’t watched them? Tell us in the comments.