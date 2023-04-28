Our daily lives are greatly influenced by fashion, and in some cases, it even determines who we hang out with. Fashion is a broad term that encompasses many different aspects of our lives.

However, in a broader sense, fashion primarily has to do with clothing. The easiest way to identify someone is by their clothing style.

Fashion is about more than just how we dress or choose shoes to go with a certain dress; it’s about who we really are because they reflect our preferences and personalities in general.

The fashion industry, which now boasts millions of brands worldwide, has grown significantly over time and is worth many billions of dollars.

There are different tiers of the components that make up the fashion industry. They are: primary, secondary, retail, and auxiliary.

The longest lead time is at the primary level. This is the manufacturer of raw materials. Clothing manufacturers are on a secondary level. This is from conception to completion of a cloth.

All different types of retailers buy their products from the secondary level and then sell them at the retail level. The only level that interacts with all other levels at the same time is the auxiliary level. It includes fashion media.

Although you may have a sizable wardrobe of clothing as a fashion enthusiast, there are always some styles that every fashionista should have. These fashion businesses are timeless and have withstood the test of time. They provide an endless variety of distinctive styles. Here are seven fashion companies that every fashionista should keep an eye out for.

1.TRIPS CLOTHING COMPANY

TRIPS CLOTHING is an Excellent company to deal with. Knowledge, customer service, quality of fabric and patience is exceptional.

Trips clothing company designs and produces top-notch unisex suits. With an eye for the occasion; they have you looking classic and stylish in bespoke luxurious designs.

The fitting, fabric and attention to details is par excellence.

They offer discounts for wedding orders and you can seamlessly book sessions/make appointments.

Trips Clothing address is 66b Coker Road

Ilupeju 101223 Lagos Nigeria

Phone contact is 0906 447 1191

HOUSE OF MIVA

The elegance of the House of Miva lies in its modesty.

Women’s ready-to-wear, bespoke, men’s clothing, and fabric sales are the main areas of focus for the fashion label House of Miva.

For us, each outfit tells a tale. We produce designs to express ourselves, to be understood, and to show off our creativity. Given that fashion is typically regionally specific, we are aware of the shifting trends in the world we live in.

We can always modify the styles you see on other people because fashion requires a lot of innovation and creativity, and we excel at customizing to your fashion preferences.

House of Miva address is 5 Ajibi Quarters BCGA Apata Ido local government area, 202110, Ibadan, Oyo

Phone contact is 0705 596 6023

Our IG handle is @houseofmiva

ANIKE STUDIOS

Anike Studios is a business that values creativity.

Everyone has a unique body shape because of how they were created. Regardless of your body size, we create incredible designs and sizes to fit various shapes.

Since its founding in 2020, Anike Studios has become one of Nigeria’s leading fashion labels. We create custom-made clothing.

Our IG page handle is @anikestudios

KYROSTITCHES AND FASHION ACADEMY

Kyrostitches & Fashion Academy also known as “Kyrostitches” for short is a true gem for anyone seeking to unlock their creative potential in the fashion industry.

The academy’s commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of her programming.We offer Basic, intermediate and Advanced classes on Pattern drafting and sewing techniques.

The instructors at Kyrostitches are industry veterans with a wealth of experience and knowledge, and they are passionate about imparting their skills to the current crop and next generation of fashion designers.

Kyrostitches equally provides bespoke services for male,female and kiddies wears,either English or traditional outfits.

What is most impressive about Kyrostitches is her emphasis on creativity and neat finishing. With Kyrostitches your dreams designs come alive.

At Kyrostitches, we create a warm and welcoming environment where students and apprentice s are encouraged to collaborate and support each another. This approach not only leads to better learning outcomes but also helps to forge lasting social connections that are invaluable in their future careers and lives in it’s entirety.

Beyond the classroom, Kyrostitches offers a wealth of resources to her students, including internship opportunities, guidance / counselling / and networking events with industry professionals. These resources help ensure that graduates of the academy are well-in-class to enter the workforce, make a name for themselves in the highly competitive world of fashion and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP.

Our social media handles are:

Facebook @kyrostiches

Instagram @kyrostitches

WhatsApp +2348137460742

WASSYSTITCHES

Wassystitches will help you discover your sense of individuality. Wassystitches is dedicated to making your concepts a reality.

To create a seamless outfit, we at Wassystitches add our distinctive touch to fashion while maintaining balance.

From embroidery to a particular neckline, Wassystitches is attentive to the little things. Balance and attention to detail are the secrets to a great dress. Our attire is self-evident.

2019 marked the beginning of Wassystitches, and we provide female attire of English or conventional garments.

Our whatsapp +234 812 884 5001

IG page handle is @wassystitches

SEAMS BY MOYO

At Seams by Moyo, we use our styles to make a statement about fashion. We deliver outfits without seams and more while giving fashion outsiders a voice and assisting them in becoming insiders.

Choosing the right fabric is important to Seams by Moyo. We can perfectly execute any design you have in mind using the appropriate fabric. The fabric’s density, lightness, and texture have an impact on the color and dress style we deliver.

The visual quality of our fabric, which provides you with diversified seamlessness, is influenced by the feel of the fabric, its appearance, and whether it feels soft or stiff.

We create a variety of female clothing for both adults and children.

Our Location is 15 Olusoji Oyedele Street, Abaranje, Ikotun, Lagos, Nigeria

Our IG handle is @seamlessbymoyo

KICO FASHION

Kico attire is flawlessly worn. As your designer, you profit from the fact that we are at your beck and call. So make the most of it that you can.

Use our distinction, simplicity, and timeless designs to your advantage. We alter the fashion rule to make it into something distinctive and alluring because, even if it only draws the attention of one person, our task is accomplished.

We produce a variety of feminine clothing, including ankara wears.

visit our official website

Our location is No. 35 Kola Ogundeji Street, Lagos, Nigeria.

Phone contact is 0906 892 8545

To summarize, these seven fashion businesses are must-haves for any fashion enthusiast. They each have attained acclaim and popularity and offer a range of designs and styles. These fashion businesses will undoubtedly give you the ideal clothing, whether you’re a seasoned fashion enthusiast or you’re just beginning to embrace your style.

Without hesitation, I recommend all seven to anyone enthusiastic about fashion, dedicated to improving their craft, and who aspires to always look their best.