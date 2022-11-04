Top 7 Facts You Didn’t Know About Dubai’s Hotel Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Everyone knows that the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is an architectural masterpiece that has put Dubai on the map. The sail-shaped hotel was created to become an emblem of Dubai, reflecting the emirate’s history and future, as well as its daring aim to become one of the world’s most culturally diverse and vibrant cities.

The all-suite hotel not only defies hotel design rules, but it has also reinvented the idea of premium hospitality in Dubai and throughout the world. Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai’s most renowned hotel and a global emblem of Arabian luxury, is the flagship hotel in Jumeirah Group’s collection of great hotels, representing a timeless peak of luxury.

In addition to being home to some of Dubai’s most exquisite destination dining experiences, such as the Michelin-starred, three-toque Al Muntaha and the ultimate lifestyle destination at SAL, to the first man-made luxury beach facility of its kind at The Terrace with 24 luxury private cabanas, including 8 Royal Cabanas, we’ve compiled a list of 7 facts about Burj Al Arab Jumeirah that you probably didn’t know but are key contributors to creating a memorable experience.

1. Arrive in style

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has its own fleet of Rolls-Royces for transports to and from Dubai International Airport and across the emirate. Guests can arrive by helicopter and land on the renowned cantilevered helipad, perched 212 meters above sea level, for the ultimate arrival.

2. Taking wellness to the next level

Talise Spa at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, located on the 25th floor, is the first and only site in the Middle East – and the second worldwide after the magnificent Capri Palace Jumeirah – to offer visitors the unique Leg School®. The unique program has been established over several years of practice and study to assist improve blood circulation of the lower limbs. It is known across the world for its superiority in the prevention and cure of cellulite, water retention, and all vascular disorders in the legs. Professor Francesco Canonaco developed and patented the technology, which consists of the application of rich active ingredients and vaso-active components that cause a bio-stimulation on the outer and deepest layers of skin, boosting elasticity and avoiding stretch marks.

3. Michelin star dining

The excellent culinary ability and gourmet experiences at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah have been recognized in the inaugural Michelin Guide Dubai 2022, with its hallmark restaurant, Al Muntaha, receiving one Michelin star for its outstanding knowledge and craftsmanship. The magnificent restaurant, which serves the finest Italian food by famed Chef Saverio Sbaragli, was recognized for its balance of flavors and spectacular setting overlooking the city and the crystalline Arabian Gulf.

4. Soak up the luxury with your own butler

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Terrace is a unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant, pool, beach, and cabana location that offers hotel guests and Burj Al Arab members the best in luxury.

5. Arabian hospitality

The exclusive 10,000sqm outdoor luxury leisure complex runs 100 meters out into the sea and has SAL Restaurant as well as two gorgeous pools, ideal for resting, cooling off, and soaking up the Arabian sun in luxurious settings. The private cabanas provide unparalleled poolside amenities, including butler service, a dining, drinking, and bar menu, a spa menu, fully equipped mini-bars, espresso machines, and a terrace facing the sea. The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s interiors are gilded in 24-carat gold, with roughly 2,000 square meters of 24-carat gold leaf used to decorate the hotel’s lavish interiors.

6. 24-Carat Gold Cappuccino

Guests at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah may enjoy a cappuccino studded with 24-carat gold flakes. The Ultimate Gold Cappuccino is now available at Dubai’s most prominent hotel’s Sahn Eddar lounge, which is housed within the hotel’s atrium and is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The coffee is produced with 100% Arabica beans and foamed milk, which is then combined with 24-carat gold. The cocktail is served with a Grand Cru Guanaja, a chocolate marshmallow covered with gold, and the hotel’s characteristic sail-shaped design.

7. It has Over 200 Suites

Because the suites are all quite vast, the hotel only accommodates 202 suites despite its huge size. The smallest room occupies an area of 169 square meters (1,820 square feet), while the largest occupies 780 square meters (8,400 square ft). The Royal Suite of The Burj Al Arab is one of the world’s most opulent hotel suites, with a nightly rate of US$ 28,000; other rooms start at $1000. This is undoubtedly intriguing, considering it is one of the most costly hotel rooms ever built.

Because the Royal Suite is so opulent, it is only designated for prominent people. That is mind-boggling.