Top 7 Facts To Know About The 2023 General Elections

The holding of the general elections in 2023 is the time that Nigerians and members of the world community have been anxiously awaiting. After Nigeria’s democratization in 1999, this election cycle marks the eighth one. The presidential election, gubernatorial elections in 28 states of the Federation, and 1,462 legislative elections for 109 Senate seats, 360 House members, and 993 State House of Assembly seats will all take place in the general elections of 2023.

This Years General elections will be held on 25 February 2023 to elect the President and Vice President and members of the Senate and House of Representatives, while the gubernatorial elections will be held for state governors in 31 out of 36 Nigerian states. All but three elections will be held on 11 March . Here are the seven things to know before going out to vote:

Political Parties

This years election will host about 18 political parties that will contest for not only the Presidential election but also the Governorship and legislative elections. We have the three front running parties like the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and also other parties such as The Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and many more.

Contestants

The 2023 general elections that will take place on the 25th of February and 11th of March will host about 15,331 contestant that will desire the Nigerian citizens votes. This Contestant are battling for the various positions in the government, they come from all around the country, from different ethnicities, belonging to different ploitical parties.

Registered Voters

The Permanent Voters card (PVC) is the instrument which will be used to vote during the elections, it is given to nigerians over the ages of 18 and above. This card was shared across the country to those who registered on the INEC official website, due to the positive feedbacks gotten from the PVC registration scheme, Nigeria was able to gather 93,469,008 registered voters out of her population of over 200 million.

Polling Units

This Years election will take place across the 36 states of the country and the FCT Abuja, With over 176,846 available polling units that have been spread across the country, The Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) has made voting seemless but bringing it to your door step so as not to discourage Nigerians from voting because of distance.

Local Governments Area

With Over 774 local government areas in over 36 states, The Election will be held across all of these LGA’s and also the results will be collated at every polling unit and be sent back to their local government. The Local Government elections will hold as well on the 11th of March.

Registration Area/ Wards

The Independent National ELectoral Commission (INEC) during the permanent voters card registration made use of the 8,809 registration wards at every area. The ward where you were registered will be the same ward where you will be allowed to vote and exercise your right.

Electoral Constituencies

This Years General election make use of 1,491 electoral constituencies, This constituencies will be an electoral district where we will elect one or more members of Representatives into political offices.