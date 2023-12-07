Top 7 Events In Nigeria Happening In December

What better time to be in Nigeria than December? As Nigerians, we have used the former months of the year to prosper in all life sectors, be it Education, Entertainment, Technology, etc., and as the saying goes “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”. Hence, our “playtime” is December.

Nigerians in every part of the world look forward to December time in Nigeria, Nigerians abroad (IJGB “I just got back” crew), never want to miss celebrating the festive season in Nigeria as it is always buzzing with fun and amazing events.

In the spirit of Detty December, we at Bizwatch Nigeria have taken time to research to give you the Top 7 Events that will be happening in December and trust us when we say they are the TOP 7!

THE EXPERIENCE LAGOS 2023

The Experience Lagos is a Christian spirit-filled concert organized by Paul Adefarasin, The head Pastor of House on the Rock Church. The Experience has been organized every year since 2006 and this is the 18th edition with the theme “Jesus, Our Way Maker” It promises to be fun and spirit-filled, so prepare to go home blessed!

The concert will feature amazing, award-winning artists from different parts of the world, artists like; Sinach, Naomi Raine, Tope Alabi, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, amongst various wonderful artists. The concert is hugely anticipated by Christians and non-Christians.

The concert will be held at Tafewa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos on December 8th, 2023, and trust us when we say you do not want to miss it! It is free!!!

FLYTIME FEST

Flytime Fest is an amazing event organized by Coca-Cola from the 21st– 24th of December 2023.

Flytime Fest is a celebration of African entertainment, artistry, and culture. Every single day of the event is filled with amazing performances and entertainment.

Day 1 which is December 21st is Rhythm Unplugged, is a music concert and a platform for Nigerian artists to showcase their talents. Some of the artists performing are Bnxn, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Shallipopi, Fireboy, and Fave amongst various artists.

Day 2, December 23rd will feature Kizzdaniel

Day 3, December 24th will feature Davido

Day 4, December 25th will feature Asake.

ROCKFEST

Rockfest is a Christian music & lifestyle festival proclaiming the name of Jesus, right from the city of Lagos. It promises to be a mind-blowing and groundbreaking experience.

It will feature amazing artists like Ada Ehi, Limo Blaze, Victor Thompson, TY Bello, Gaise Baba, Mike Abdul, and Moses Bliss amongst other brilliant spirit-filled artists.

The date of the event is December 17th. The venue is Teslim Balogun Stadium. Surulere, Lagos and time is 2pm. Grab your tickets online and remember registration is free!

STANBIC FUZE FESTIVAL

Stanbic FUZE Fest is a talent show organized by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers. It is an entertainment talent show that gives room to people with various unique talents to showcase their talents, it also gives room to network. This festival will include music, dance, fashion, tech, and innovation categories that will happen on the stage. And you stand a chance to win amazing prizes like sponsorship and seed funding for your various talents and business ideas.

The FUZE festival will take place on Saturday, 23 December 2023 at Livespot Entertainment Centre, 4, Oba Elegushi Close, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. To register for this, download the Stanbic IBTC Events App and register from the app. For more inquiries visit the site https://www.stanbicibtcpension.com/nigeriapensionmanagers/fuze

SINCERELY BNXN AFRICA

BNXN formerly known as Buju is expected to thrill his fans with his exceptional voice and electrifying performance this December in 5 different countries, Tanzania, Cotonou, Abidjan, Uganda, and our very own Lagos. After releasing his debut album earlier this year titled “Sincerely, BNXN” which features top artists in the industry.

The Sincerely Benson concert will begin on the 1st of December in Tanzania, and he will perform in Lagos on the 18th of December, the venue and time will be communicated soon, grab your tickets online.

THE JIGGY CONCERT

The jiggy concert by young Jonn. Young Jonn first started as a producer with the catchphrase “Young Jonn the Wicked Producer” before transitioning to an artiste. In 2022, young Jonn released his first single “Dada” which came as a shock to Nigerians, and ever since then he has been dropping amazing songs one after the other.

Young Jonn had his first Europe tour this year. This December, prepare to witness his thrilling performance at the Palms Lagos, on the 17th of December 2023.

The headline concert is a prelude to his forthcoming album in January, so prepare to be amazed by his performance. Grab your tickets online and get a chance to soak in the energy of the wicked producers’ live performance!

AN INTIMATE NIGHT WITH ADEKUNLE GOLD

Adekunle Gold the “The Party No Dey Stop” crooner is set to have an intimate night with his fans this December.

This is one of the concerts you don’t want to miss this December as Adekunle Gold is known to be an amazing performer so expect nothing less from AG baby!

The concert will take at The Palms Lagos on the 22nd of December 2023 by 5 pm! Prepare for the most magical time at ‘An Intimate Night with Adekunle Gold’. Grab your tickets online and create unforgettable moments with AG Baby.