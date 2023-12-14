Top 7 Dynamic Content Creators in Nigeria

Content Creation has grown from something we used to see as a social media sensation to something we now study in the university, as there are degrees in digital campaigning and content creation, Masters in content marketing, master’s in communication, and digital content creation.

In a span of 20 years, content creation has moved from something little to something big. Bringing it home to Nigeria, we have seen content creation from what it was, to what it is now with the likes of the Pioneers, Emma OMG, Craze Clown, Twyse, Taaooma, Mark Angel Comedy, Maraji. These pioneers helped in till the ground for the content creators that are well known now.

The top 7 dynamic content creators in the country now are:

1. APROKO DOCTOR

Egemba Chinoso Fidelis popularly known as Aproko Doctor, is an award-winning Nigerian Doctor and health influencer who uses humor to preach the gospel of living a healthy lifestyle. In addition to his work on social media, Aproko doctor is also the founder of Healthy Brands and 100K Club, an N.G.O that provides health education and support to young people.

Aproko Doctor began his medical career in 2016 at Imo State University Teaching Hospital. He started posting medical content in 2017 and He uses humor, storytelling, and pop culture references to make complex medical topics easy to understand. He also encourages his followers to ask questions and engage in discussions about health.

Early this year, Aproko doctor revealed he battled with a brain tumor in December 2022 which he had a surgery for. He is committed to using his platform to promote positive social change.

2. LAYI WASABI

Layi Wasabi is a Nigerian comedian, content creator, influencer, and entrepreneur. He is known for his funny and relatable skits, which he shares on his social media platforms, especially on Instagram and YouTube.

Layi’s skits are often about everyday experiences in Nigeria. He uses humor to highlight the challenges and absurdities of Nigerian life. He has a large and loyal following on social media. He has over 1,000,000 followers on Instagram and over 17,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Layi is an inspiration to many young Nigerians who are looking to make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry. He is a role model for aspiring comedians and content creators, and he is sure to continue to inspire others for years to come. Oh, and he is quite tall!

3. KORTY EO

Korty EO, whose real name is Eniola Stella-Marris Olanrewaju, is a Nigerian filmmaker and YouTuber. She was born in Lagos, Nigeria, on April 2, 1998. She studied film and television production at the University of Lagos, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2020.

Korty has a YouTube channel with over 200,000 subscribers. She uses her channel to share her thoughts on film, music, and culture. She also interviews other filmmakers and creatives.

She began her video series “Flow, With Korty” in November 2020 and has since interviewed various celebrities like Don Jazzy, Ayra Starr, Blaq Bonez, and Temi Otedola, amongst others.

4. TAYO AINA

Tayo Aina is a Nigerian content creator, filmmaker, and YouTuber. He is known for creating and sharing videos that cover a variety of topics, including travel vlogs, documentaries, and lifestyle content. Tayo Aina gained popularity for his engaging and informative videos, especially those showcasing different aspects of Nigerian culture, people, and places.

He has over 275,000 subscribers and over 25 million views on YouTube, he tells stories that makes you see the world in a different light.

5. HAUWA

Lawal Hauwa is a multi-talented content creator who has made a name for herself in the Nigerian digital space. She is a writer, copywriter, digital marketing manager, and aspiring screenwriter. She won The Future Awards Prize for Creativity and Innovation ’23.

Hauwa is commonly known for her hilarious content, which she shares on her social pages. She has amassed a large following of over 200,000 people who enjoy her unique form of humor and creativity.

In addition to her social media presence, Hauwa is also a freelancer. She has worked with several brands, including Peak Milk, Moniepoint, and UBA.

Hauwa is a rising star in the Nigerian digital space. She is a talented and creative individual who is sure to continue to make a big impact in the years to come.

6. MR MACARONI

Mr Macaroni is a Nigerian actor, content creator, and activist. He is best known for his comedic skits on social media, where he plays a variety of characters, including “Daddy Wa,”. He began creating skits for social media in 2016, and he quickly gained a following for his humor.

Mr Macaroni’s skits often deal with social and political issues in Nigeria. He has been praised for his ability to raise awareness of important issues humorously and entertainingly. He has also been criticized for some of his skits, which have been accused of being offensive or insensitive.

He has won various since his peak like The Future Awards Africa Prize for Content Creation, City People Music Award for Comedy Act of the Year, etc.

7. KAGAN TECH

Kagan Tech, also known as Oladapo-Ogunsanya Segun, is a Nigerian tech content creator, entrepreneur, and digital marketing consultant. He is known for his engaging and informative tech reviews, tutorials, and tips, which he shares on his social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok. He is also the founder of Kagan Tech Course List, an online platform that provides tech courses and tutorials.

Kagan Tech’s content is known for its clear and concise explanations of complex tech topics. He also uses humor and storytelling to make his content more engaging and relatable to his audience.

He recently won the “Outstanding Tech Content Creator of the Year” at the TD Africa Awards show. Kagan Tech is a rising star in the Nigerian tech space. He is known for his passion for tech and his ability to make it accessible to everyone.