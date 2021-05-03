fbpx
Top 7 Countries Notable For Press Freedom

May 3, 2021

On the third of May of every year, the fourth realm/pillar of the society is celebrated globally and the freedom of the press is highlighted. The press; reports, journalist, editors and photographers are referred to as the fourth realm of the society.

The press have always risked their lives to expose the truth to the society, to keep the government in check and make the accountable to their doings, to keep the society up to date with adequate information.

Such tasks require a degree of freedom which is guaranteed by the constitutions of democratic nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This year, to celebrate the World Press Freedom Day (May 3, 2021) the theme is “Information as a Public Good”. Every year World Press Freedom Day is celebrated to commemorate journalists and highlight the difficulties they face while reporting truth.

In the year, 1993, United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 as the “World Press Freedom Day”.

The three topics to be highlighted at this year’s World Press Freedom Day 2021 Global Conference, as per UNESCO are:

  • Steps to ensure the economic viability of news media;
  • Mechanisms for ensuring transparency of Internet companies;
  • Enhanced Media and Information Literacy (MIL) capacities that enable people to recognize and value, as well as defend and demand, journalism as a vital part of information as a public good.

UNESCO called on all partners, to renew their commitment to the fundamental right to freedom of expression, to defend media workers, and to ensure that information remains a public good.

Here Are Top 7 Countries With Freedom Of The Press;

In 2021 these countries ranked highest on the Press Freedom Index 

  1. Norway
  2. Finland
  3. Sweden
  4. Denmark
  5. Costa Rica
  6. Netherlands
  7. Jamaica

Top 7 Countries Notable For Press Freedom
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

