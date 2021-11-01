fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWS

Top 7 Business Stories For October

November 1, 20210111
Top 7 Business Stories For October

The month of October had some pretty interesting events in the private and public space that would have some real impact on how we interact business-wise. The much-awaited e-Naira was finally launched after the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) made a last-minute postponement in its unveiling. Here is a recap of events that shaped the month of October.

eNaira Provides High-Value Payment Services To Financial Institutions – Buhari

At the unveiling of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) digital currency, eNaira, President Muhammadu Buhari, said that the payment system provides financial institutions with high-value and time-critical payment services. Read more…

Facebook Changes Name To Meta

Facebook on Thursday announced that its name has changed to Meta. The global technology company says the name ‘Meta’ brings all the company’s apps and technologies under one new company brand. Read more…

G20 Leaders Adopt 15 Percent Global Minimum Corporate Tax

The leaders of the world’s 20 leading economies on Saturday agreed to a universal minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent, which will commence in 2023. Read more…

FEC Approves Reconstruction Of 21 Roads By NNPC At N621.23bn

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has granted approval for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to reconstruct 21 roads spanning a total distance of 1,804.6 kilometres across the six geo-political zones. Read more…

FBN Holdings Announces Appointment Of Nnamdi Okonkwo As New GMD

The holding company of First Bank of Nigeria, FBN Holdings Plc, has announced the appointment of Nnamdi Okonkwo as the company’s new Group Managing Director (GMD). Read more…

PenCom Moves Deadline For Digital Verification For Prospective Retirees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has announced the change in the deadline for the online enrolment exercise for retirees and prospective retirees to December 31, 2021. Read more…

Olam Announces ₦300m Investment To Set Up Community Seed Enterprises To Increase Wheat Production In Nigeria

Olam, and its subsidiary Crown Flour Mill Limited (CFM), have launched ₦300 million (US $750,000) 10-year project to set up community seed enterprises for Nigerian farmers to increase their production of wheat. Read more

About Author

Top 7 Business Stories For October
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

December 9, 20140187

IHS Secures $200m W’Bank Loan For Tower Deal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Bank’s private sector arm has given a loan of $200 million to Nigerian phone tower company, IHS to help fund it procure about 2,100 tower si
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVER
June 7, 20163185

Equities Market Value Topples by 12billion As Profit-taking Opens New Week

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investors in the Nigerian Stock Market engaged in intense profit taking as the new market week kicked off on Monday, June 6, as transactions closed in the r
Read More
Stock Exchange Closes Trading Week With N30bn Gain BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER
August 3, 20210460

Stock Exchange: Investors Gain N30bn After Bullish Trading Day

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The stock exchange had a positive run at trading hours, closing with a N30 billion gain, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.15 percent. The equity c
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.