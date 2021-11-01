Top 7 Business Stories For October

November 1, 2021 111

The month of October had some pretty interesting events in the private and public space that would have some real impact on how we interact business-wise. The much-awaited e-Naira was finally launched after the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) made a last-minute postponement in its unveiling. Here is a recap of events that shaped the month of October.

eNaira Provides High-Value Payment Services To Financial Institutions – Buhari

At the unveiling of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) digital currency, eNaira, President Muhammadu Buhari, said that the payment system provides financial institutions with high-value and time-critical payment services. Read more…

Facebook on Thursday announced that its name has changed to Meta. The global technology company says the name ‘Meta’ brings all the company’s apps and technologies under one new company brand. Read more…

G20 Leaders Adopt 15 Percent Global Minimum Corporate Tax

The leaders of the world’s 20 leading economies on Saturday agreed to a universal minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent, which will commence in 2023. Read more…

FEC Approves Reconstruction Of 21 Roads By NNPC At N621.23bn

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has granted approval for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to reconstruct 21 roads spanning a total distance of 1,804.6 kilometres across the six geo-political zones. Read more…

FBN Holdings Announces Appointment Of Nnamdi Okonkwo As New GMD

The holding company of First Bank of Nigeria, FBN Holdings Plc, has announced the appointment of Nnamdi Okonkwo as the company’s new Group Managing Director (GMD). Read more…

PenCom Moves Deadline For Digital Verification For Prospective Retirees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has announced the change in the deadline for the online enrolment exercise for retirees and prospective retirees to December 31, 2021. Read more…

Olam Announces ₦300m Investment To Set Up Community Seed Enterprises To Increase Wheat Production In Nigeria

Olam, and its subsidiary Crown Flour Mill Limited (CFM), have launched ₦300 million (US $750,000) 10-year project to set up community seed enterprises for Nigerian farmers to increase their production of wheat. Read more