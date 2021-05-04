Top 7 Box Office Hits Till Date

May 4, 2021 112

Here are 7 greatest box office movies of all time. BizWatch Nigeria recommends that you take time to watch or re-watch to relive the pleasant feeling and the surprises that are packed in these movies

Avatar

All Releases Domestic Distributor Twentieth Century Fox DOMESTIC (26.7%) $760,507,625 Domestic Opening $77,025,481 INTERNATIONAL (73.3%) $2,086,738,578 Budget $237,000,000 WORLDWIDE $2,847,246,203 Earliest Release Date December 16, 2009 Running Time 2 hr 42 min Genres Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

‘Avengers: Endgame’

Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($2,797,501,328), the fourth in the “Avengers” franchise, which shattered the record for largest opening weekend of all time, both domestically and globally, was released in 2019.

All Releases Domestic Distributor Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures DOMESTIC (30.7%) $858,373,000 Domestic Opening $357,115,007 INTERNATIONAL (69.3%) $1,939,128,328 Budget $356,000,000 WORLDWIDE $2,797,501,328 Earliest Release Date April 24, 2019 Running Time 3 hr 1 min Genres Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

‘Titanic’

James Cameron’s film, “Titanic” ($2,471,754,307), starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was released in 1997.

All Releases Domestic Distributor Paramount Pictures DOMESTIC (29.9%)

$659,363,944 Domestic Opening $28,638,131 INTERNATIONAL (70.1%)

$1,542,283,320 Budget $200,000,000 WORLDWIDE

$2,201,647,264 Earliest Release Date December 19, 1997 Running Time 3 hr 14 min Genres Drama, Romance

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi fantasy, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($2,068,455,919), starring John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Harrison Ford, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Carrie Fisher, was released in 2015.

All Releases Domestic Distributor Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures DOMESTIC (45.3%) $936,662,225 Domestic Opening $247,966,675 INTERNATIONAL (54.7%) $1,131,793,452 Budget $245,000,000 WORLDWIDE $2,068,455,677 Earliest Release Date December 16, 2015 Running Time 2 hr 18 min Genres Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” ($2,048,359,754) the third in the “Avengers” franchise, had the highest-grossing domestic opening weekend of all time after its release on April 27, 2018.

All Releases Domestic Distributor Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures DOMESTIC (33.1%) $678,815,482 Domestic Opening $257,698,183 INTERNATIONAL (66.9%) $1,369,544,272 Earliest Release Date April 25, 2018 WORLDWIDE $2,048,359,754 Running Time 2 hr 29 min Genres Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

‘Jurassic World’

Colin Trevorrow’s sci-fi horror, “Jurassic World” ($1,670,516,444), starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Ty Simpkins, was released in 2015.



All Releases Domestic Distributor Universal Pictures DOMESTIC (39.1%)

$652,385,625 Domestic Opening $208,806,270 INTERNATIONAL (60.9%)

$1,018,130,819 Budget $150,000,000 WORLDWIDE

$1,670,516,444 Earliest Release Date June 10, 2015 Running Time 2 hr 4 min Genres Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

‘The Lion King’

After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

A live-action-looking CGI remake of Disney’s 1994 animated feature, Jon Favreau’s “The Lion King” ($1,657,870,986) was released in 2019.