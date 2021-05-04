Top 7 Box Office Hits Till Date

Here are 7 greatest box office movies of all time. BizWatch Nigeria recommends that you take time to watch or re-watch to relive the pleasant feeling and the surprises that are packed in these movies
Avatar
|All Releases
|Domestic Distributor
|Twentieth Century Fox
|DOMESTIC (26.7%) $760,507,625
|Domestic Opening
|$77,025,481
|INTERNATIONAL (73.3%) $2,086,738,578
|Budget
|$237,000,000
|WORLDWIDE $2,847,246,203
|Earliest Release Date
|December 16, 2009
|Running Time
|2 hr 42 min
|Genres
|Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
‘Avengers: Endgame’
Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($2,797,501,328), the fourth in the “Avengers” franchise, which shattered the record for largest opening weekend of all time, both domestically and globally, was released in 2019.
|All Releases
|Domestic Distributor
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|DOMESTIC (30.7%) $858,373,000
|Domestic Opening
|$357,115,007
|INTERNATIONAL (69.3%) $1,939,128,328
|Budget
|$356,000,000
|WORLDWIDE $2,797,501,328
|Earliest Release Date
|April 24, 2019
|Running Time
|3 hr 1 min
|Genres
|Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
‘Titanic’
James Cameron’s film, “Titanic” ($2,471,754,307), starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was released in 1997.
|All Releases
|Domestic Distributor
|Paramount Pictures
|DOMESTIC (29.9%)
$659,363,944
|Domestic Opening
|$28,638,131
|INTERNATIONAL (70.1%)
$1,542,283,320
|Budget
|$200,000,000
|WORLDWIDE
$2,201,647,264
|Earliest Release Date
|December 19, 1997
|Running Time
|3 hr 14 min
|Genres
|Drama, Romance
‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi fantasy, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($2,068,455,919), starring John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Harrison Ford, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Carrie Fisher, was released in 2015.
|All Releases
|Domestic Distributor
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|DOMESTIC (45.3%) $936,662,225
|Domestic Opening
|$247,966,675
|INTERNATIONAL (54.7%) $1,131,793,452
|Budget
|$245,000,000
|WORLDWIDE $2,068,455,677
|Earliest Release Date
|December 16, 2015
|Running Time
|2 hr 18 min
|Genres
|Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
‘Avengers: Infinity War’
Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” ($2,048,359,754) the third in the “Avengers” franchise, had the highest-grossing domestic opening weekend of all time after its release on April 27, 2018.
|All Releases
|Domestic Distributor
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|DOMESTIC (33.1%) $678,815,482
|Domestic Opening
|$257,698,183
|INTERNATIONAL (66.9%) $1,369,544,272
|Earliest Release Date
|April 25, 2018
|WORLDWIDE $2,048,359,754
|Running Time
|2 hr 29 min
|Genres
|Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
‘Jurassic World’
Colin Trevorrow’s sci-fi horror, “Jurassic World” ($1,670,516,444), starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Ty Simpkins, was released in 2015.
All Releases
|Domestic Distributor
|Universal Pictures
|DOMESTIC (39.1%)
$652,385,625
|Domestic Opening
|$208,806,270
|INTERNATIONAL (60.9%)
$1,018,130,819
|Budget
|$150,000,000
|WORLDWIDE
$1,670,516,444
|Earliest Release Date
|June 10, 2015
|Running Time
|2 hr 4 min
|Genres
|Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
‘The Lion King’
After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.
A live-action-looking CGI remake of Disney’s 1994 animated feature, Jon Favreau’s “The Lion King” ($1,657,870,986) was released in 2019.
|All Releases
|Domestic Distributor
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|DOMESTIC (32.8%)
$543,638,043
|Domestic Opening
|$191,770,759
|INTERNATIONAL (67.2%)
$1,114,232,943
|Budget
|$260,000,000
|WORLDWIDE
$1,657,870,986
|Earliest Release Date
|July 11, 2019 (Australia)
|Running Time
|1 hr 58 min
|Genres
|Adventure, Animation, Drama, Family, Musical
