Top 7 Box Office Hits Till Date

May 4, 2021
Box Office

Here are 7 greatest box office movies of all time. BizWatch Nigeria recommends that you take time to watch or re-watch to relive the pleasant feeling and the surprises that are packed in these movies

Avatar

All ReleasesDomestic DistributorTwentieth Century Fox
DOMESTIC (26.7%) $760,507,625Domestic Opening$77,025,481
INTERNATIONAL (73.3%) $2,086,738,578Budget$237,000,000
WORLDWIDE $2,847,246,203Earliest Release DateDecember 16, 2009
 Running Time2 hr 42 min
 GenresAction, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

‘Avengers: Endgame’

Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($2,797,501,328), the fourth in the “Avengers” franchise, which shattered the record for largest opening weekend of all time, both domestically and globally, was released in 2019.

All ReleasesDomestic DistributorWalt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
DOMESTIC (30.7%) $858,373,000Domestic Opening$357,115,007  
INTERNATIONAL (69.3%) $1,939,128,328Budget$356,000,000  
WORLDWIDE $2,797,501,328Earliest Release DateApril 24, 2019
 Running Time  3 hr 1 min
 GenresAction, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi  

‘Titanic’

James Cameron’s film, “Titanic” ($2,471,754,307), starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was released in 1997.

All Releases  Domestic DistributorParamount Pictures
DOMESTIC (29.9%)
$659,363,944  		  Domestic Opening$28,638,131
INTERNATIONAL (70.1%)
$1,542,283,320  		Budget$200,000,000  
WORLDWIDE
$2,201,647,264  		Earliest Release DateDecember 19, 1997
 Running Time3 hr 14 min  
 GenresDrama, Romance  

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi fantasy, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($2,068,455,919), starring John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Harrison Ford, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Carrie Fisher, was released in 2015.

All Releases  Domestic Distributor  Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures  
DOMESTIC (45.3%) $936,662,225  Domestic Opening  $247,966,675  
INTERNATIONAL (54.7%) $1,131,793,452  Budget  $245,000,000  
WORLDWIDE $2,068,455,677  Earliest Release Date  December 16, 2015
 Running Time  2 hr 18 min  
 GenresAction, Adventure, Sci-Fi

‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” ($2,048,359,754) the third in the “Avengers” franchise, had the highest-grossing domestic opening weekend of all time after its release on April 27, 2018.

All Releases  Domestic DistributorWalt Disney Studios Motion Pictures  
DOMESTIC (33.1%) $678,815,482  Domestic Opening$257,698,183  
INTERNATIONAL (66.9%) $1,369,544,272  Earliest Release DateApril 25, 2018
WORLDWIDE $2,048,359,754  Running Time2 hr 29 min  
 GenresAction, Adventure, Sci-Fi  

‘Jurassic World’

Colin Trevorrow’s sci-fi horror, “Jurassic World” ($1,670,516,444), starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Ty Simpkins, was released in 2015.


All Releases  		Domestic DistributorUniversal Pictures
DOMESTIC (39.1%)
$652,385,625  		Domestic Opening$208,806,270
INTERNATIONAL (60.9%)
$1,018,130,819  		Budget$150,000,000  
WORLDWIDE
$1,670,516,444  		Earliest Release DateJune 10, 2015
 Running Time2 hr 4 min
 Genres  Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi  

 ‘The Lion King’

After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

A live-action-looking CGI remake of Disney’s 1994 animated feature, Jon Favreau’s “The Lion King” ($1,657,870,986) was released in 2019.

All Releases  Domestic DistributorWalt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
DOMESTIC (32.8%)
$543,638,043  		Domestic Opening$191,770,759  
INTERNATIONAL (67.2%)
$1,114,232,943  		Budget$260,000,000  
WORLDWIDE
$1,657,870,986		Earliest Release DateJuly 11, 2019 (Australia)  
 Running Time1 hr 58 min  
 GenresAdventure, Animation, Drama, Family, Musical  

