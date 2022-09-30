Top 7 Beauty Kits To Help You Start a Make-Up Business

The world of makeup is a large and promising business enterprise. Due to the vast range of makeup products, it is always difficult for one to choose what they want to use, or what’s good for them.

When it comes to starting a make-up business, a lot of products are requested from your customers, ranging from Makeup kits such as blushes, lipsticks, eyeliners, mascaras, foundation, and eyeshadows are all fairly widespread.

If you are a beginner, the hundreds of different makeup products can seem overwhelming. Putting together a beginner-friendly makeup kit is the first step in achieving a successful business. Here is a list of some beauty products and makeup must-haves for beginners that you need to add to your arsenal today.

1. Face primer

As a makeup business owner, your makeup kit must-have face primers to help you create a smooth and even base so you can apply your face makeup products with ease. Makeup primers also improve the longevity of your makeup and ensure that the different beauty products you apply on top do not budge, smudge, or fade away throughout the day.

2. Foundation

When applying makeup, A makeup artist must have a proper foundation to give an even complexion. As a beginner, use a foundation with medium to buildable coverage that you can use for both, an everyday, natural finish as well as a full-coverage look.

3. Concealer

On days when your complexion needs an extra helping hand and you need to cover your blemishes and undereye circles, use a concealer to erase these pesky spots with ease.

4. Blush

Another must-have makeup product, blushes are essential for adding color back to your face. After applying your base makeup products, your face can look flat and boring. Adding blush to the apples of your cheek gives a natural-looking flush to your skin and enhances your complexion.

5. Eye shadow palette

For your beginner’s makeup kit, we recommend adding an eyeshadow palette that has a good mix of mattes and shimmers in subtle and bold colours.

6. Eyebrow pencil

Well-defined eyebrows not only frame your face but can also make or break your makeup look. Eyebrow pencils are easy to use and can be quickly mastered even by absolute beginners,

7. Lipstick/Lipgloss

With so many Different Types Of Lipstick Makeup to choose from, it can get confusing to find the right lipstick formula, shade, and texture when you are a beginner. We recommend adding two lip makeup products to your makeup kit.

WRITTEN BY ANNETTE IKPONMWONBA ESOSA, A 200-LEVEL STUDENT OF CALEB UNIVERSITY