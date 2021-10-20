Top 7 Adult Animated Series To Watch

October 20, 2021 85

Animation is widely watched not just by children but by teenagers and adults. Thanks to adult animations, it is no longer considered childish to watch animated series; because these animations are specially made for adults.

Adult animation is any type of animated motion work that is tailored and marketed specifically to the interests of adults, not to children or all-ages audiences.

Here are 7 adult animations to watch

Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites is an American adult animated sitcom that “centers around a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America.

Family Guy

Peter Griffin and his family of two teenagers (a boy and a girl), a talking dog, a smart baby and his wife find themselves in some of the most hilarious scenarios.

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is an American adult animated sitcom which showcases the misadventures of cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his good-hearted, but fretful grandson Morty Smith, who split their time amongst domestic life, Morty’s teenage days and their interdimensional adventures.

Big Mouth

The adult animated series follows a group of teenage 7th graders, as they navigate their way through puberty with struggles like masturbation and sexual arousal.

Bob’s Burgers

Bob Belcher is a third-generation restaurateur who runs a burger shop with his wife; Linda and their three children; Tina, Gene and Loiuse. Bob believes his burgers speak for themselves and isn’t afraid to offer a variety of off-beat creations everyday through his ‘burger of the day’. His wife’s ex-finance who is an health inspector does not make his work easy but he keeps a positive attitude.

Close Enough

This adult animated series is about a married couple who face some new challenges as they transition from their 20s to their 30s, such as raising their 5-year old daughter and dealing with their divorced friends who live with them.

F is for Family

I saved the best for the last. F is for Family is one of the best adult animated series. This series is centred around the life of Frank Murphy, who is a short-tempered veteran living with his wife, Sue and their three children. Frank, who works at an airport, has a penchant for shouting and profanity-filled rants. The series was shot in the era of 1970s, including the lifestyle, the music, and all sorts of other nostalgic details.