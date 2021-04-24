fbpx
Top 5 Things To Do During Weekends

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLESOCIETY

Top 5 Things To Do During Weekends

April 24, 2021041
Top 5 Things To Do During Weekends

We are so glad that the weekend is here!!!! Just like you, we have been waiting for the weekend, to unwind, do our chores, catch up on movies, visit our friends, go on dates, have fun, stay at home and not have to worry about a lot.

There are so many things to do during weekends to help you either decompress or get energized for the week ahead. Remember that the weekend is only for ‘2’ days, so get the best out of it.

5 things to do during the weekends

Laundry

We are so glad that the weekend is here!!!! Just like you, we have been waiting for the weekend, to unwind, do our chores, catch up on movies, visit our friends, go on dates, have fun, stay at home and not have to worry about a lot.

READ ALSO: Africa Finance Corporation Issues US$750m 7-year Eurobond At 2.99% Yield

In Nigerian homes, Saturday mornings are known for cleaning 😊 and doing laundry. Bring out your laundry, iron your clothes, clean your shoes and air them. It is better to get things done on Saturday to save you the stress of rushing on Monday morning or Sunday night. Be sure to clean your house too.

Go out

After a busy week at work, hurrying to meet up deadlines and staying on top of situations, you deserve to go out and have fun. Go out with your friends, go on a date, watch a movie, catch up with your friends or eat out. Attend that party that you have been invited to.

Relax

If you do not want to go out, once you are done cleaning, relax. It is very important that you relax! Your body has been understress for 5 days if not more, avoid stress and do whatever you can to de-stress. Stay indoors, listen to your playlist, enjoy your time alone, eat, watch movies, invite your friends if you want some company, and stock up your fridge.

Exercise, Spa

Exercise is good for the body, it keeps you healthy and in shape. Visit the spa, get a massage, relax, keep fit and stay healthy.

Prepare for the week

Remember that we have 7 days in a week and only 2 are for the weekend. Sad, right? I think it’s sad that the weekend goes by faster than Monday to Friday, it’s like the time doesn’t want to move during the week. Prepare for the week; service your vehicle, if possible stock up your fridge, get some goodies/groceries, set your alarm and most importantly prepare yourself mentally.

About Author

Top 5 Things To Do During Weekends
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 2, 2016064

800,000 Applied For 500,000 Jobs – Ngige

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said that the federal government has received 800,000 applications for the 500,000 jobs promise
Read More
Amnesty International AGRIC BUSINESSSOCIETY
December 17, 20180105

3,600 People Killed in Herders-Farmers Clash in 2 years – Amnesty International

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram More than 3,600 people have been killed in clashes between farmers and herders in Nigeria since 2016, Amnesty International said on Monday, blaming the gove
Read More
Arise Fashion Week ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSLIFESTYLE
March 31, 20180134

Naomi Campbell Arrives Lagos for ARISE Fashion Week, Visits Eko Atlantic

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gets chance meeting with Buhari Supermodel Naomi Campbell who arrived Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday to headline the ARISE Fashion Week (AFW) 2018, went to visit
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.