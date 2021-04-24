Top 5 Things To Do During Weekends

April 24, 2021 41

We are so glad that the weekend is here!!!! Just like you, we have been waiting for the weekend, to unwind, do our chores, catch up on movies, visit our friends, go on dates, have fun, stay at home and not have to worry about a lot.

There are so many things to do during weekends to help you either decompress or get energized for the week ahead. Remember that the weekend is only for ‘2’ days, so get the best out of it.

5 things to do during the weekends

Laundry

In Nigerian homes, Saturday mornings are known for cleaning 😊 and doing laundry. Bring out your laundry, iron your clothes, clean your shoes and air them. It is better to get things done on Saturday to save you the stress of rushing on Monday morning or Sunday night. Be sure to clean your house too.

Go out

After a busy week at work, hurrying to meet up deadlines and staying on top of situations, you deserve to go out and have fun. Go out with your friends, go on a date, watch a movie, catch up with your friends or eat out. Attend that party that you have been invited to.

Relax

If you do not want to go out, once you are done cleaning, relax. It is very important that you relax! Your body has been understress for 5 days if not more, avoid stress and do whatever you can to de-stress. Stay indoors, listen to your playlist, enjoy your time alone, eat, watch movies, invite your friends if you want some company, and stock up your fridge.

Exercise, Spa

Exercise is good for the body, it keeps you healthy and in shape. Visit the spa, get a massage, relax, keep fit and stay healthy.

Prepare for the week

Remember that we have 7 days in a week and only 2 are for the weekend. Sad, right? I think it’s sad that the weekend goes by faster than Monday to Friday, it’s like the time doesn’t want to move during the week. Prepare for the week; service your vehicle, if possible stock up your fridge, get some goodies/groceries, set your alarm and most importantly prepare yourself mentally.