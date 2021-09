September 16, 2021 161

Muhammadu Buhari can be regarded as one of the most stylish presidents of Nigeria in recent times.

He came into power in the year 2019 and was re-elected for a second term in 2019. He came into power promising to eradicate corruption and insecurity in the country.

President Buhari is no doubt a stylish leader, the proof is below.

Here are some top outfits worn by President Buhari