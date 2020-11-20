Top 5 Gainers and Losers on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market

November 20, 2020 34

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market closed with 6,565 deals on Friday, November 20, 2020 higher 6,340 deals on Thursday. The volume reached 344,902 million units at the close of the market on Friday lower than 364,92 million units it closed with on Thursday.

The value of trades recorded on Friday was ₦4,222 billion, higher than ₦3,501 billion recorded on Thursday. Meanwhile, on Friday, the All-Share Index reached 34,136.82 index points, lower than the All-Share Index reached on Thursday at 34,643.65 index points.

The stock market also ended with ₦17,837 trillion equity capitalisation on Friday, lower than the ₦18,102 trillion recorded on Thursday.

ASI 34,136.82 DEALS 6,565.00 VOLUME 344,902,718.00 VALUE ₦4,222,000,334.57 EQUITY CAP ₦17,837,516,502,980.67 BOND CAP ₦17,891,663,071,768.00 ETF CAP ₦23,593,518,832.27

TOP 5 GAINERS

Symbols Last Close Current Change %Change UPDCREIT ₦3.8 ₦4.15 0.35 9.21% NEM ₦2.35 ₦2.58 0.23 9.79% NAHCO ₦2.18 ₦2.3 0.12 5.50% IKEJAHOTEL ₦1 ₦1.1 0.1 10.00% AIICO ₦0.92 ₦1.01 0.09 9.78%

Updcreit led the top gainers’ chart after its stock price gained 0.35 kobo to close trading at ₦4.15 per share after opening today’s trading with ₦3.8 per share, according to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market data seen by BizWatch Nigeria.

Nem was second on the table, as its stock price gained 0.23 kobo to close the market with ₦2.58 kobo per share, having started trading today with ₦2.35 kobo per share.

Nahco was the third top gainer as its stock price closed the market with 0.12 kobo gain to move from the opening price of ₦2.18 kobo per share to ₦2.3 kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel follows, closing the market with a gain of 0.1 kobo to end trading with ₦1.1 kobo per share from the opening share price of ₦1 per share.

AIICO was last on the top five gainers’ table after its share price gained 0.09 kobo to close trading at ₦1.01 kobo per share, having opened trading at ₦0.92 kobo per share.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Symbols Last Close Current Change %Change BUACEMENT ₦56 ₦53.45 -2.55 -4.55% MTNN ₦155 ₦153 -2 -1.29% DANGCEM ₦195 ₦193.2 -1.8 -0.92% DANGSUGAR ₦21.2 ₦20.5 -0.7 -3.30% ETI ₦6.95 ₦6.35 -0.6 -8.63%

On the top of the losers’ list is Buacement, which had begun trading earlier today at ₦56 per share, only to drop in price by ₦2.55 kobo to close at ₦53.45 kobo per share at the end of trading today.

MTN Nigeria was second on the chart after closing at ₦153 per share from its opening trade price of ₦155 per share; this represents a drop of -₦2.

Dangote Cement share price fell by -₦1.8 kobo as its share price closed trading at ₦193.2 kobo per share, lower than the ₦195 per share it opened with.

Dangote Sugar also recorded a drop in its share price as it declined by -₦0.7 kobo to close trading at ₦20.5 kobo per share, below the ₦21.2 kobo per share it opened with.

ETI completed the top five losers chart after it closed trading with ₦6.35 per share, declining by -₦0.6 kobo from the ₦6.95 kobo per share it opened trading with.

TOP 5 TRADES