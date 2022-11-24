Top 20 Nigerian YouTube Shorts Creators with massive views

In 2021, YouTube announced the arrival of YouTube Shorts in Nigeria. Since then, Shorts creators in Nigeria have jumped onto the platform and are already attracting thousands of subscribers and views via their Short-only channels.

These creators are driving massive buzz and engagements with their YouTube Shorts contents. Using relatable topics – whether it is through telling jokes, trying the latest recipes, reviewing new tech products, showcasing their musical talents, revealing the latest fashion designs, or giving beauty tips; these creators are taking advantage of YouTube Shorts to carve out their niche and stand out from the crowd.

Here are 20 Nigerian YouTube Shorts creators who are growing their reach by taking advantage of the growing interest for short-form video content.

Top 20 Nigerian YouTube Shorts Creators

Real Warri Pikin

Anita Alaire Afoke Asouha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin meaning “True Child of Warri” (Warri is a city in Delta State, South-South, Nigeria), is an actress, comedienne, dancer, and on-air personality. She creates comedy sketches, participates in trending dance challenges, and collaborates with other comedians.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/RealWarriPikinChannel/featured

Lil Smart

LiL SMART is a professional dancer and choreographer who is well known within the Nigerian entertainment scene as the official dancer of one of the country’s biggest street musicians, Naira Marley. When he is not dancing with Marley on stage or in his music videos, LiL SMART participates in dance challenges and also collaborates with other dancers when creating content.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOiwUty70cf1xmoMoD-Wd0g/videos

Diary of a KITCHEN LOVER

Tolani Tayo-Osikoya is a chef, food blogger, and creative director at Diary Of A Kitchen Lover. On her channel, she creates step-by-step videos on continental and intercontinental meal prep, cooking hacks, and food storage tips.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnka1A32ye14_yCvXIWTOuQ

DOUBLE DS TWINS

What’s better than one Shorts creator? Two Shorts creators! The DOUBLE DS TWINS use their channel to share interesting videos about their experiences living as identical twins in Nigeria. Apart from sharing these experiences, they also entertain their viewers in many different ways. Sometimes, they join popular trends and partake in challenges. However, the bulk of their content borders on short comedy skits, dance routines, and pranks.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/DoubledsOfficial

Vivian Okeke

Vivian Okeke is a Nigerian tailor who teaches fashion and sewing enthusiasts the fundamentals and processes of making clothing, such as body measurements, cutting, and stitching. On her channel, she uses Shorts to share highlights of her full length videos, sewing tips, tutorials, and DIY.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/VivianOkekevivianaddict

Chinasa Anukam

If you’ve ever wondered what it must feel like to go on a date with your favourite Nigerian celebrity, Chinasa’s videos paint a clear picture. In her “Is This Seat Taken?” series, she pretends to bump into top celebrities in public spaces, asks, “Is this seat taken?” and when given the green light, she proceeds to ask daring “first date” questions. A constant in her videos is her wittiness and charm, which make it a fun experience for her dates.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJdl6AnM89G2_ec0h4Wqwjg

Oga Sabinus

Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu aka “Oga Sabinus”, is an award-winning Nigerian comic talent well known for his funny, relatable skits. He maintains the same look in all his videos – an oversized blue jacket, a long-sleeved shirt, a tie, and a black pair of pants. The recurring theme in his videos is greed and its consequences. While Sabinus creates more long-form videos on his channel, he turns to Shorts for content that can be consumed quickly.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZKveEdM9fe6mFR6Epth2TA

ADABA. D.GUITARIST

Owoeye Adeola Adaba, known as Adaba D Guitarist on YouTube, is a Nigerian guitarist, social media Influencer and fashionista. Adaba is one of few creators in the region who reinterprets trends by veering away from the mainstream dance or lip sync challenges to produce instrumental guitar covers of popular songs from both within and outside of Africa. She has covered popular songs from the region, such as Nigerian singer Arya Starr’s “Rush”, Congolese singer Fally Ipupa’s “Bloque”, Tanzania singer Jay Melody’s “Nakupenda”, and French singer Nej’s “Paro”. One of her most well-known renditions is the Nigerian hit song “Buga”.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt17AI_C9e5QCcwJApQ8iqA/featured

Blaqbonez

In SSA, it is quite uncommon to see music stars create Shorts as much as they create long-form content on their channels. Nigerian rapper Akumefule Chukwu-Emeka George, popularly known as “Blaqbonez”, is an exception and has changed the narrative. Blaqbonez is bullish on promoting his music on Shorts, where he announces upcoming projects, posts snippets, and encourages fans to listen to his music in a humorous manner that sets him apart from his peers.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iZ_gqCk22K0jWscf75lhg/featured

Ling and Lamb

How do interracial couples navigate cultural differences in their relationships? Nigerian YouTuber, Yinka Lamboginny, and his American wife, Taccara Holmes Lawanson, let viewers into their lives through their channel. They make a lot of fun pranks and sometimes share interesting relationship tips and financial advice.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/LingandLamb

Esosa Ogbebor

Esosa Ogbebor is a Nigerian-American Army veteran, dancer, and fashion and fitness enthusiast. Commonly referred to as Sosa, she is popular for her dance videos, mostly to afrobeats, amapiano, and other sounds from different parts of the world. Her videos also include collaborations with other dancers from across different continents.

YouTube Link: https://youtube.com/channel/UCcv-mWzITW8IHZCYwEfy9UQ

Juliet Uzor

Juliet Uzor is a Nigerian London-based DIY content creator, author, and teacher. She creates highlights of her DIY projects, step-by-step creation of outfits, and provides tips and tricks. She also uses Shorts to interact with her subscribers and shows aspects of her life as a fashion designer with clips from fashion events.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/JulietUzorSewsonatural/featured

Tee Kuro

What do most Nigerians love? A good joke about the realities of growing up in a Nigerian home! Tamunokuro Tonye – Nathan, popularly known as Tee Kuro, is a Nigerian content creator and comedian who creates videos where he plays dual or multiple roles to share some of the experiences of growing up and living with a Nigerian family.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/TeeKuro

Tayo Aina

Tayo Aina wants to change the way the world sees Africa, one video at a time. He travels to different cities across the continent, showcasing beautiful indigenous people, places, cultures, and traditions. In special interviews, Tayo also spotlights young African tech innovators and the impact of their projects within and beyond the continent.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8p_y3iHPe-n3zRfXK2czWA

Iamdodos

Dodos Uvieghara is a Nigerian beauty and lifestyle content creator known professionally as Iamdodos. She created her channel in 2015 and has since won the hearts of her many subscribers by uploading videos that are informative and fun. Dodos is also passionate about empowering women to feel beautiful and confident through her discussions on beauty, fashion, and lifestyle.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/Iamdodos/videos

Read Also: Price Of Brent Falls Below $87 On Demand

Eric Okafor

Nigerian tech content creator Eric Okafor loves gadgets and enjoys talking about them just as much. This is why he dedicates his time and resources towards reviewing tech products like smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and more on his channel.

Apart from unboxing products and giving reviews, Eric also shares useful tips and tricks for smart devices, makes comparison videos with two or more devices at once, and sometimes collaborates with other tech vloggers.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/EricOkafor/videos

MarkAngelComedy

Mark Angel is a Nigerian comedian, scriptwriter, and video producer who has built a large following on YouTube with his Mark Angel Comedy Shorts series. His videos, which mostly depict scenarios the average Nigerian finds relatable, often features his younger relatives. He also makes time to star in and shoot short skits all by himself. Occasionally, Angel also creates comedy skits and short dramas with other actors.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarkAngelComedyfunny/videos

Zeelicious Foods

Winifred Nwania is a Nigerian food content creator, cooking show host, cookbook author, and Etiquette queen. Just like most food content creators, her videos include step-by-step cooking tutorials. She also shares cooking hacks, cutlery etiquette as well as eating etiquette videos for fruits and food on her channel.

YouTube Link: https://youtube.com/c/ZeeliciousFoods

Fisayo Fosudo

Fisayo Fosudo is a visual storyteller and designer whose videos focus on tech gadget reviews, unboxing, and tips on which gadgets to buy, along with information about digital currency trading With nearly a decade of experience on YouTube, he provides countless videos for viewers to choose from.

YouTube Link:https://youtube.com/c/FisayoFosudo

Taaooabin ma’s C

Maryam Apaokagi – popularly known as Taaooma – is a Nigerian content creator, social media influencer and comedian. Her videos often involve playing multiple roles and telling funny, relatable stories of what happens in Nigerian settings like schools, work, banks, and experiences growing up in a Nigerian home with extended relatives, siblings and parents. Her videos also consist of behind the scenes of her content creation process and collaboration with other content creators. She is one of the most popular Shorts content creators in Nigeria and her videos boast views that prove that she is definitely a content creator to watch.

YouTube Link:https://www.youtube.com/c/TaaoomaAdedoyin