Top-13 Major Sporting Events of 2023

We’ve barely digested the 2022 sporting year and 2023 is already here. Call it recency bias but 2022 was one of the most iconic sports years in history. We got to witness Roger Federer and Serena Williams’s emotional goodbyes, Real Madrid amazing fourteenth Champions League run, a record breaking Women’s Euros Tournament, and an iconic FIFA Men’s World Cup that ended with Lionel Messi potentially ending the football GOAT debate. What a wonderful year it was!

But 2022 is gone and while the memories still remain warm in our hearts, we are always open to creating new memories. One thing sports has taught us over the years, it’s that it has the ability to outdo itself in multiple folds.

It's left to see what tournament will spring up surprises this year. Here, we'll be sharing 13 major sporting events you shouldn't miss in 2023.

13 Unmissable Sporting Events of 2023

Here are thirteen sporting events you shouldn’t miss in 2023.

Rugby World Cup

France will be hosting the most prestigious rugby competition and will be looking to rise above twenty other nations to win the title for the first time. South Africa are the current champions and on course for their fourth title. Chile will be making its inaugural appearance and Portugal will be making its second and first since 2007.

Wimbledon

Wimbledon is the oldest Tennis tournament in the world and one of the four tennis Grand Slam tournaments. The 2023 edition will be the 136th and the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth II who was the former patron. Last year saw Novak Djokovic defend his title in the men’s event while Elena Rybakina was crowned the ladies’ champion.

UEFA Champions League Knockout Stages

The UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious club football tournament in the world and is home to amazing surprises every season. Last season saw Real Madrid embark on an iconic run to their fourteenth title. They will have to overthrow four teams including last season finalist Liverpool if they plan to make it 15.

Men’s Cricket World Cup

10 countries will fight for glory and bragging rights in the 13th Men’s Cricket World Cup. It’ll be the first time India would be hosting the tournament solely and will feature India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, West Indies, and current champions England. Two more countries will qualify through the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Women World Cup

The 2021 Women Euro’s showed the world how far women football has come and why it should no longer be ignored. The 2023 Women’s World Cup would be the 9th edition of the tournament and the first to be held in the South Hemisphere with Australia and New Zealand set to host. The tournament would also be the first to feature 32 teams instead of the previous 24. USA are the current champions and have won the last two editions. Fresh off Euros and Copa América Femenina wins, England and Brazil are sure favorites for the title.

F1 Race

Formula One will be looking to go back to its regular 23-race season after the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix last year. There’s also a possibility that fans might get a 24-race thriller if a replacement can be found for China which had its race cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions. There are no major changes to teams ahead of the season except for Fernando Alonso replacing Sebestian Vettel at Aston Martin.

Cheltenham Festival

Every horse racing fan knows how thrilling and exciting the Cheltenham festival can be. This year already has a potential star in the amazing Constitution Hill, who experts believe will win the Champions Hurdle.

Cycling World Championship

With the introduction of the Women’s elite road race and the simultaneous hosting of para-track and track championship events, there’s no doubt that the Cycling World Championship in Glasgow will be memorable. Fans will be hoping Annemiek van Vleuten recovers in time to make the championships but even if she doesn’t, there are still lots of amazing races and cyclists to watch out for.

Netball World Cup

The Netball World Cup is the most respected netball tournament in the world and will be hosted in Cape Town. Teams as varied as Trinidad and Tobago, New Zealand, England, and Wales will be participating. One sure thing to watch out for is the possible England vs Scotland group stage match and we don’t think we need to remind you how intense things get when these two countries meet.

World Athletics Championships

When it comes to hosting incredible international sporting events, Budapest always turns up! The city has specially planned for this tournament with a dedicated venue (The National Athletic Centre) and will host athletes from 200 countries for 9 fun-filled days.

World Snooker Championship

The 2022 World Snooker Championship saw 46-year-old Ronnie O’Sullivan become the oldest player to win a World Championship. That was Sullivan’s 7th title and he’s publicly admitted that he plans on taking his tally to 10 before he retires. With an amazing cash prize set at £500,000 for the winner, there will be all to play at the Crucible Theatre.

Ryder Cup

Marco Simone Golf & Country Club will host the 44th edition of the prestigious Ryder Cup. This year’s edition comes with its own controversies as Europe team captain Henrik Stenson was removed from his position last year after joining LIV Golf. Luke Donald was called up to replace him and will have Edoardo Molina and Thomas Bjørn as his vice captains. Zach Johnson will captain the United States team.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Two very popular boxing figures Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will finally confirm who the best is when they clash in 2023. Though the official date and location is yet to be confirmed, they both have agreed to the fight and have been coming at each other online the past days. Oleksandr Usyk is currently number one in most boxing rankings and Fury is close behind him, this fight would be one fans won't want to miss.

The Bottom Line

2022 was a truly insane year for sports but 2023 is expected to be even better. There are multiple events set to hold this year and they are all capable of springing up surprises and memorable moments. We shared 13 major sporting events you shouldn’t miss in 2023.