fbpx
Top 10 States Received N1.03 Trillion FAAC Allocation In 2020

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Top 10 States Received N1.03 Trillion FAAC Allocation In 2020

February 14, 2021038
Top 10 States Received N1.03 Trillion FAAC Allocation In 2020

The top 10 states that received the highest amount from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, in 2020 got a total of N1.03 trillion, analyses of the latest data on FAAC allocation by the National Bureau of Statistics has shown.

This represented 44.78 per cent of the N2.3 trillion disbursed to all the 36 states in 2020.

The top five states are Delta (N186.83 billion), Akwa Ibom ( N146.27 billion), Rivers (N141.19 billion), Bayelsa (N116.4 billion), and Lagos (N115.93 billion).

Others are Kano (N81.27 billion), Kaduna (N63.13 billion), Katsina (N61.39 billion), Borno (N60.08 billion) and Edo (N58.41 billion).

In 2020, the FAAC disbursed the sum of N 2.49 trillion to the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2020 while states received a total of N2.30 trillion within the same period.

The NBS data showed that the months with the highest net allocation were January and August with N243.45 billion and N232.34 billion, respectively.

The least amount disbursed to the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2020 where in December and November with N160.59 billion and N176.29 billion, respectively.

Osun and Cross River States received the least allocation of N30.63billion and N32.89billion.

Also, Gbetiokun Derivation and Suko Derivation accounted for N1.03bn and N994.94m respectively.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Intervention Fund: N30.90bn Disbursed To SMEs – CBN

Every month, the federal government, the 36 states and the over 774 local government areas meet with the Federation Account Allocation Committee to share revenue generated from the sale of crude oil.

At the meeting attended by representatives of the Federal and State Governments, revenue generated in the month is distributed among the three tiers of government, other agencies and special saving fund accounts.

All the tiers of government are meant to use the funds alongside their Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) to take care of their recurrent expenditures, capital projects and other needs.

Related tags :

About Author

Top 10 States Received N1.03 Trillion FAAC Allocation In 2020
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Travelers from Specific Countries of Presenting Fake COVID-19 Test Results COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
September 16, 2020098

PTF Accuses Travelers from Specific Countries of Presenting Fake COVID-19 Test Results

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has raised the alarm that international travellers from some specific countries, who are COVID-19 positive, have been making their way into the country by prese
Read More
August 13, 20200144

PTECSSAN Issues 14-day Ultimatum to MTN over Alleged Anti-labour Activities

The Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has expressed frustration over what it described as demoralising anti-labour activities by MTN Nigeria and issu
Read More
DSS POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 4, 2018061

DSS Cuts Down On Security Provisions for Saraki, Dogara

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday recalled half of its operatives assigned to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara. This is coming ahead of Monday’s talks between Vice-Presi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon