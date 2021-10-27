Top 10 Interswitch Available Job Opportunities For Young, Experienced Graduates

October 27, 2021 73

Looking for an opportunity to start your career in a technological based company, or are you an experienced graduate who wants to advance or earn more? Not to worry Interswitch has 10 available mouth-watering job opportunities for young and experienced graduates.

Interswitch job recruitment for 2021

Interswitch, the leading pan-African digital payment and commerce company is responsible for the electronic circulation of cash, the exchange of value between entities and organisations on a promptly and regular basis.

Interswitch seeks for qualified candidates to assume the positions below:

1.) Team Lead, Data Insights

Location: Lagos

Deadline: November 5, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

2.) Head, Integrated Messaging

Location: Lagos

Deadline: November 5, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

3.) Business Development Executive

Location: Lagos

Deadline: November 5, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

4.) Repair & Maintenance Services Engineer

Location: Lagos

Deadline: November 1, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

5.) Software Engineer

Location: Lagos

Deadline: November 1, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

6.) Team Lead, Consumer Services

Location: Lagos

Deadline: November 4, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

7.) Senior Project Manager

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 27 October, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

8.) Project Manager

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 27 October, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

9.) Product Owner – Postillon Services & Fintech Cards

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 27 October, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

10.) Security Operations Center Executive

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 27 October, 2021.

Click Here To View Details