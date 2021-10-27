Top 10 Interswitch Available Job Opportunities For Young, Experienced Graduates

Looking for an opportunity to start your career in a technological based company, or are you an experienced graduate who wants to advance or earn more? Not to worry Interswitch has 10 available mouth-watering job opportunities for young and experienced graduates.
Interswitch job recruitment for 2021
Interswitch, the leading pan-African digital payment and commerce company is responsible for the electronic circulation of cash, the exchange of value between entities and organisations on a promptly and regular basis.
Interswitch seeks for qualified candidates to assume the positions below:
1.) Team Lead, Data Insights
Location: Lagos
Deadline: November 5, 2021.
2.) Head, Integrated Messaging
Location: Lagos
Deadline: November 5, 2021.
3.) Business Development Executive
Location: Lagos
Deadline: November 5, 2021.
4.) Repair & Maintenance Services Engineer
Location: Lagos
Deadline: November 1, 2021.
5.) Software Engineer
Location: Lagos
Deadline: November 1, 2021.
6.) Team Lead, Consumer Services
Location: Lagos
Deadline: November 4, 2021.
7.) Senior Project Manager
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 27 October, 2021.
8.) Project Manager
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 27 October, 2021.
9.) Product Owner – Postillon Services & Fintech Cards
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 27 October, 2021.
10.) Security Operations Center Executive
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 27 October, 2021.
