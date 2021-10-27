fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

JOBSLABOUR

Top 10 Interswitch Available Job Opportunities For Young, Experienced Graduates

October 27, 2021073
Top 10 Interswitch Available Job Opportunities For Young, Experienced Graduates

Looking for an opportunity to start your career in a technological based company, or are you an experienced graduate who wants to advance or earn more? Not to worry Interswitch has 10 available mouth-watering job opportunities for young and experienced graduates.

Interswitch job recruitment for 2021 

Interswitch, the leading pan-African digital payment and commerce company is responsible for the electronic circulation of cash, the exchange of value between entities and organisations on a promptly and regular basis.

READ ALSO: Pencom Recovers ₦19.29B Unremitted Pensions

Interswitch seeks for qualified candidates to assume the positions below:

1.) Team Lead, Data Insights

Location: Lagos

Deadline: November 5, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

2.) Head, Integrated Messaging

Location: Lagos

Deadline: November 5, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

3.) Business Development Executive

Location: Lagos

Deadline: November 5, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

4.) Repair & Maintenance Services Engineer

Location: Lagos

Deadline: November 1, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

5.) Software Engineer

Location: Lagos

Deadline: November 1, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

6.) Team Lead, Consumer Services

Location: Lagos

Deadline: November 4, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

7.) Senior Project Manager

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 27 October, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

8.) Project Manager

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 27 October, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

9.) Product Owner – Postillon Services & Fintech Cards

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 27 October, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

10.) Security Operations Center Executive

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 27 October, 2021.

Click Here To View Details

About Author

Oladapo Iyare

Related Articles

Check Out Latest Jobs In Nigeria For Today February 23rd, 2021 [ MAIN ]JOBS
February 26, 20150187

EDUCATION & TRAINING JOBS | Obafemi Awolowo University Massive Graduate and Experienced Recruitment for Academic and Non-Academic Staff

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State hereby invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the various (Academic Positions and S
Read More
[ MAIN ]JOBS
October 28, 20170222

BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment – Latest Opening

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram At Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, we attract talented individuals. Not only can they give you the benefit of their experience, they also reveal a closer,
Read More
February 6, 20140150

POWER & ENERGY JOBS | GE Recruit PGS Sales Manager – Southern and East Africa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Position Title: PGS Sales Manager – Southern and East Africa Job Number: 1926130 Location: Lagos, Nigeria Role Summary/Purpose:  The successful candid
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.