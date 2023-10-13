Top 10 Finalist Teachers Emerge From 2023 Maltina Teacher Of The Year Competition

The Top 10 finalist teachers for the 2023 edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition organised by the Nigerian Breweries’ Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund have emerged.

The ten finalist teachers were scored highest out of the 172 teachers that made it through to the second phase grading by the panel of judges, following the first phase grading of 1203 teachers that were successful out of the 1499 entries received for the competition.

The list of the top finalists includes Gilamdo Yohanna Kwem of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Adamawa; Azuh Chike Emmanuel of Ezemu Girls Grammar School, Delta State; Melvina Kelechi Igboanugo from Roseville Secondary School, Enugu State; Ajibola Temidayo Oluwagbenga from Premiere Academy, Abuja and Daniel Ochonu, from Dutse Model International Secondary School, Jigawa.

Others are Sussan Uchegbu, from Bristow International Academy, Kano; Abubakar Sani Adam from Barewa College, Zaria, Kaduna; Adeola Adedunke Adefemi, from Keke Senior High School, Lagos; Adam Abdulqadir Nda of Model Science College, Niger State and Nwagbo Nnaemeka Christopher, from The Ambassadors College, Ogun State.

To determine the winner and runners-up for the 9th edition of the competition, the top 10 finalists will undergo a formal interview and assessment with the panel of judges, expounding on their entries to complete the rigorous selection process for the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year.

Speaking on the emergence of the top 10 finalists, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan, commended the panel of judges for their service and dedication to the initiative, wishing all the contestants the best of luck in the final screening phase.

She also appreciated the vital role played by longstanding partners, Federal Ministry of Education, Lagos State Government, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Nigeria Union of Teachers as well as the 2023 co-sponsors-Air Peace and Stanbic IBTC.

The 2023 edition of the competition recorded a total of 1,203 valid entries for the 2023 edition, following kick-off the call for entry for the 9th edition of the competition on May 25, 2023, while submission of entries closed on August 4, 2023.

The winner of the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition and the state champions would be announced by the special guest of honour, The Honorable Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, celebrated and rewarded at the grand finale taking place on October 20, 2023, in Lagos.