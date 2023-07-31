Airports are one of the most busiest places people with hundreds of people traveling every day both in and out of the country. Each country has different airports and each airports generates lots of traffic which benefits the country, the city and the airline.

As established airports are usually busy but some airports are more busy than the others entertaining hundreds or thousands of passengers every day.

Air travel has transformed how we connect with the rest of the globe, making it faster and more accessible than ever before. As globalization continues to thrive, demand for air travel has increased, resulting in the development of mega airports that serve as crucial hubs for millions of travelers each year.

Here are top ten busiest (domestic and international) airports in the world, where the skies and buildings are alive with activity day and night. The data was compiled and obtained by OAG.

OAG is the global leader in digital flight information, intelligence, and analytics for airports, airlines, and travel technology businesses.

Top 10 Busiest Global Airports by Seats

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) – 5,519,067 seats Dubai International (DXB) – 4,907,003 seats Tokyo International (Haneda) HND – 4,580,855 seats Dallas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) – 4,400,744 seats London Heathrow Airport (LHR) – 4,364,814 seats Istanbul Airport (IST) – 4,248,731 seats Denver International Airport (DEN) – 4,206,568 seats Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – 4,081,725 seats Guangzhou International Airport (CAN) – 4,032,639 seats Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) – 3,936,609 seats

Busiest global airports. OAG calculated using total frequency (domestic and international).

