Top 10 Apps For Students

October 4, 2021 87

There’re lots of sites for entertainment on the Internet. Of course, when you’re online, the first thing you want to do is to go to Netflix or TikTok. It gets much harder when it comes to studying. But there are still lots of apps that will help you get more productive and learn new things.

Forest

This app helps you focus on something without the distraction of your phone. Thanks to it, you cannot visit 22Bet Nigeria or other entertaining websites, even if you want it desperately.

Users set a timer, determining how much time they need to perform a particular task. At the beginning of this period, a tree starts to grow on the screen. If you turn on the phone and go to another app, the tree will die.

READ ALSO: FG Agrees To NARD’s Demands, Insists On No-Work, No-Pay Policy

“Accumulated” trees become an internal currency that can then be exchanged for planting a real tree, as the developers of the app collaborate with the tree-planting organization Trees for the Future.

Chordify

This app allows you to translate any music video into chords of songs on various instruments. Useful and handy for self-taught musicians or those who have long been unable to figure out how to play a song from that very music video on the guitar.

Daylio

This is a mood tracker. With it, you can record how you feel every day, tell about dreams you’ve had, things you’ve done (or planned) around the house, and leave notes. Such a diary helps to track the dynamics of your inner state and achieve your goals.

Photomath

An app for solving all sorts of equations, inequalities and other mathematical problems. Everything is handy and fast. You can even point the camera at a handwritten example, and the app will tell you how to solve it better. And then it will give you similar problems.

Microsoft Math Solver

Another software product that provides help in solving problems related to algebra, trigonometry, calculus, statistics, and other areas. As in the case of Photomath, Math Solver uses an OCR engine to recognize printed and handwritten texts. And the solutions are accompanied not only by detailed step-by-step explanations but also by links to similar examples on the Internet and video lectures explaining the mathematical concepts involved in the problem in detail.

Tandem

An app for communicating in other languages. Here you can practice the language, practice speaking before exams, and make new acquaintances. The main advantage is that the interlocutor will definitely be interested in communication (because everyone who registers in Tandem wants to practice the language). By the way, you can adjust the filter by country, gender and age in the application.

DailyArt

One piece of art appears here every day. But not just as a picture, but with a description of the history of creation and a story about the peculiarities of the genre. DailyArt raises your curiosity and erudition and arouses your interest in art history.

Discord

All gamers have heard of this application at least once. After all, you can create your own server and sit there with your friends. A lot of different functions and gags, convenient rooms for voice chats. The app can even be used for online learning since it supports screen streaming.

FBReader

An app where you can download a book and then read it offline. The use is as simple and intuitive as possible. You can control the brightness of the screen and the font size.

Microsoft OneNote

A program for creating quick notes and organizing personal information that can be used equally well in an educational environment. With OneNote, you can create lesson and course plans, keep track of homework, write by hand, draw diagrams, make sketches, save audio and video, record lectures and interesting ideas, structure learning materials, share them with classmates, and work together on thesis and research projects.

Thanks to the support of OCR technologies and integration with Microsoft Translator service, the program is able to recognize handwritten and printed texts and translate them into other languages. Synchronization of user data between different devices is supported, as well as password protection for notebooks with confidential information. Special mention should be made of the possibility of solving mathematical equations with a step-by-step explanation of all the stages of problem-solving out loud.