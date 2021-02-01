Tony Momoh: All You Need To Know About Nigeria’s Former Minister of Information

February 1, 2021 5

Veteran journalist and former Minister of Information and Culture Prince Tony Momoh passed on, reflecting on the life lived, here are a few things to know about him.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, but reports have it that he died in Abuja.

Tony Momoh’s Family and Life

He was part of the Momoh royal family, born on April 27, 1939. He was the 165th child of his father, King Momoh I of Auchi, Edo State.

He served as a Headmaster at an Anglican School in Edo State and went on to attend the Provincial Teachers Training College in Edo State.

Momoh’s educational pursuits varied around the circle of the arts, as -between 1964 and 1966 – he earned a Master’s Degree at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State after having completed a program in communications. At the University of Lagos, he studied law. In 1974/75 he attended Law School and was called to bar in ’75.

Career

Once of the most prominent roles, besdes being an editor at the Daily Times, he served as the Minister of Information and Culture during the General Ibrahim Babangida from 1986-1990.

Tony Momoh later served on the board of the African Conference of Information Ministers from 1980-1990.

Momoh, as Chairman, led the board of directors of Nigerian Airways from 1991 until 1993.

Tony Momoh’s Books

He’s churned out a number of works including (1983) News of the forgotten army; (1985) Revolt of the new breed and other stories; (1993) Reflections on letters to my countrymen; (1984) Simple strokes; (1993) Experiment with disintegration.

Others include (1995) Each man, his time: the biography of an era; (1996) The Edo culture group in the Nigerian polity: in search of sanity; M. Buhari, (2003) Many questions & Buhari’s answers; (2005) In search of a viable Nigeria.

He died at the age of 81.

He was described by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as ‘an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness’.