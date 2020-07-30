Tony Elumelu to Feature in TIME 100 Talks Series

Tony Elumelu to Feature in TIME 100 Talks Series

By
- July 30, 2020
- in COVER, INTERNATIONAL, NEWSLETTER
Tony ElumeluElumelu to Feature in TIME 100 Talks Series

Tony Elumelu, group chairman of United Bank of Africa, will feature in the TIME 100 Talks series on Thursday, July 30.

The series features live conversations with influential newsmakers across the world.

To feature alongside the Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist are Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, and Tammmy Duckworth, the American senator from Illinois.

Discussions, which spotlight solutions and encourage action “towards a better world”, will start at 1pm EDT — which is 6pm Nigerian time.

Registration is required for viewing.

Source: The Cable

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Nigeria Records 404 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has reported 404 new cases of COVID-19,