Tony Elumelu to Feature in TIME 100 Talks Series

Tony Elumelu, group chairman of United Bank of Africa, will feature in the TIME 100 Talks series on Thursday, July 30.

The series features live conversations with influential newsmakers across the world.

To feature alongside the Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist are Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, and Tammmy Duckworth, the American senator from Illinois.

Discussions, which spotlight solutions and encourage action “towards a better world”, will start at 1pm EDT — which is 6pm Nigerian time.

Registration is required for viewing.

Source: The Cable