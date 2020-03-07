Tokyo to go ahead with Hosting Olympics Despite Coronavirus Fears

Japan has said that the 2020 summer Olympics will go ahead in Tokyo, notwithstanding the current Coronavirus crisis.

The country’s Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, said there was no cause for alarm, as the Island nation would ensure a health-risk-free Olympics.

“Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes,” she said.

She earlier stirred controversy on Tuesday by saying Tokyo’s contract with the International Olympic Committee “could allow a postponement” up to the end of the year.

Tokyo 2020 organisers declined to comment on their contingency plans for natural disasters.

IOC head Thomas Bach voiced confidence the Games would go ahead, saying organisers were receiving expert information from the World Health Organization and others and that the words “postponement” and “cancellation” had not been mentioned at the IOC’s executive board meeting.

Some Tokyo residents, however, think a halt to the Games is warranted.

“I think the Olympics should be cancelled in this case because it is a dangerous situation,” 77-year-old Yufumi Tamaki told reporters.

“I feel sorry for the athletes and the people who have prepared for the Games, but it is more important to save lives.”

Source: VON