Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Promises Gold Medalists $15,000 Cash Reward

The Federal Government on Tuesday promised to give Nigerian gold medalists at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics a cash reward of $15,000 each.

The Director, Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Simon Ebohdjaiye, added that winners of silver medals will get $10,000 each while bronze medalists will receive $7,500.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Ebohdjaiye made the announcement shortly after wrestler Blessing Oborodudu won Team Nigeria’s second medal at the games.

He said the reward was an upward review from the initial amount announced due to the dedication of the athletes.

“Gold medallist will now be rewarded with $15,000, while silver and bronze medal winners will each get $10,000 and $7,500 dollars respectively.

“The earlier award is $5,000 for gold, $3,000 for silver, and $2,000 for bronze,” he said.

The director said the gesture was to fulfill the federal government’s promise to always reward superlative performances.