fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERSPORTS

Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Promises Gold Medalists $15,000 Cash Reward

August 4, 2021087
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Promises Gold Medalists $15,000 Cash Reward

The Federal Government on Tuesday promised to give Nigerian gold medalists at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics a cash reward of $15,000 each.

The Director, Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Simon Ebohdjaiye, added that winners of silver medals will get $10,000 each while bronze medalists will receive $7,500.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Ebohdjaiye made the announcement shortly after wrestler Blessing Oborodudu won Team Nigeria’s second medal at the games.

READ ALSO: Ese Brume Becomes Winner Of Nigeria’s First Medal At Tokyo Olympics

He said the reward was an upward review from the initial amount announced due to the dedication of the athletes.

“Gold medallist will now be rewarded with $15,000, while silver and bronze medal winners will each get $10,000 and $7,500 dollars respectively.

“The earlier award is $5,000 for gold, $3,000 for silver, and $2,000 for bronze,” he said.

The director said the gesture was to fulfill the federal government’s promise to always reward superlative performances.

About Author

Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Promises Gold Medalists $15,000 Cash Reward
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 24, 20130144

Mourinho: Rooney’s Transfer Drama Could Affect Man-U

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Manager of Chelsea, Jose Mourinho has suggested that David Moyes risks interrupting Manchester United’s season if he delays Wayne Rooney’s possible exit. Th
Read More
Nige23 OPEC Members To Meet Over Oil Output Boostria's 50 Years As OPEC Member To Be Celebrated COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
August 14, 20180129

OPEC Forecasts Downturn in Crude oil Demand in 2019

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gloomy months lie ahead of Nigeria and other crude oil exporters as OPEC on Monday forecast lower demand for crude next year. The forecast came as rival pro
Read More
stock market Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 17, 20180135

Global Stocks Stay on Record Healthy Run

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global stocks remained on their record-breaking run on Tuesday, January 16, as a result of healthy run on Asia and Europe’s big bourses. MSCI’s all-co
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.