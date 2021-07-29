Tokyo 2020: ‘They were busy fighting over power’, Okagbare Slams AFN Over Ban

July 29, 2021 134

Nigeria’s track and field queen has lambasted the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) following the ban of 10 of the country’s Track and Field athletes from taking part in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Okagbare who is said to begin her campaign on the tracks when athletes kick off on Friday said the association was busy fighting over power neglecting their main assignment.

Reacting to the ban, Okagbare wrote on Twitter:”I have said it before and I will say it again. If you do not know the sport, are not passionate about it/Us (the athletes), then you have no business there as an administrator. The sport system in Nigeria is so flaw and we athletes are always at the receiving end of the damages.

“They were busy fighting over power, Exercising their pride over puma contract/ kits forgetting their major responsibility “THE ATHLETES”. It’s sad that this cycle keeps repeating its self and some people will come out to say I am arrogant for speaking my truth. It is my CAREER.”

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which runs the anti-doping program for the sport, requires athletes from countries categorized as “high risk” because of deficiencies in their testing programs to be given three no-notice, out-of-competition tests in the 10 months leading to a major event.

Each of the seven so-called “Category A” countries had at least one athlete banned from the Games. The countries are Belarus, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and Ukraine.