fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

Tokyo 2020: ‘They were busy fighting over power’, Okagbare Slams AFN Over Ban

July 29, 20210134

Nigeria’s track and field queen has lambasted the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) following the ban of 10 of the country’s Track and Field athletes from taking part in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Okagbare who is said to begin her campaign on the tracks when athletes kick off on Friday said the association was busy fighting over power neglecting their main assignment.

Reacting to the ban, Okagbare wrote on Twitter:”I have said it before and I will say it again. If you do not know the sport, are not passionate about it/Us (the athletes), then you have no business there as an administrator. The sport system in Nigeria is so flaw and we athletes are always at the receiving end of the damages.

Read Also: Fraud: Court Sentences Canadian-Based Nigerian, Morakinyo, To 8 Years in Prison

“They were busy fighting over power, Exercising their pride over puma contract/ kits forgetting their major responsibility “THE ATHLETES”. It’s sad that this cycle keeps repeating its self and some people will come out to say I am arrogant for speaking my truth. It is my CAREER.”

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which runs the anti-doping program for the sport, requires athletes from countries categorized as “high risk” because of deficiencies in their testing programs to be given three no-notice, out-of-competition tests in the 10 months leading to a major event.

Each of the seven so-called “Category A” countries had at least one athlete banned from the Games. The countries are Belarus, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and Ukraine.

Related tags :

About Author

Tokyo 2020: ‘They were busy fighting over power’, Okagbare Slams AFN Over Ban
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
October 13, 20190266

Super Eagles Hold Brazil to 1-1 Draw in International Friendly

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Super Eagles of Nigeria were forced to a 1-1 draw in their international friendly match against Brazil on Sunday at the National Stadium in Singapore. A
Read More
Carlos Ancelotti SPORTS
April 24, 20180233

Ancelotti Offered Job of Italy Coach: Reports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach, Carlos Ancelotti is set to be named coach of Italy’s national football team, with the task of reviving its footb
Read More
May 23, 20130116

Obuh Names Final Team For FIFA U-20 W/Cup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Flying Eagles coach, John Obuh will name his final 21-man team for the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup on June 7. This confirmation was made by Sam Audu, the team’
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.