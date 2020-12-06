NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Tokunbo Abiru Wins Lagos East Senatorial Bye-Election

December 6, 2020025

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tokunbo Abiru, in the Lagos East senatorial bye-election, has been declared the winner of the exercise.

According to the results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 11,257 votes, leaving a margin of 77,947 votes.

Abiru defeated his opponent by a wide margin in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Shomolu and Ikorodu are the five local government areas in Lagos east.

Below are the results in all LGAs:

Shomolu

APC: 17,728
PDP: 2,067

Epe

APC: 22,213
PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki

APC: 16,336
PDP: 937

Ikorodu

APC: 19,204
PDP: 3,766

Kosofe

APC: 13,723
PDP: 2,661

Adepeju AinaAuthor
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.
  • Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC Wins Agric Bank of the Year Award
