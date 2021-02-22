fbpx
Togo To Receive Power Supply From Nigeria

February 22, 2021026
West African country Togo is set to receive 70MW of power from Nigeria. The plan of an extensive power supply includes a 100MW supply to Paradise City in Calabar, Cross River State.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director, Generation, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Kassim Abdullahi.

He said this on a tour of the plant over the weekend, adding that “this is the way to go”.

He said, “Calabar is one of our best power stations under NDPHC and is one of the power stations with good gas supply, where we have a GSA with ACCU Gas. The Power Station also has a good dispatch network and some eligible customers as well.

“Calabar is one of the plants where we have bilateral agreement with Togo, with a PPA to supply about 70MW and also there are on-going discussions with other potential customers in Calabar like the Paradise City, where they are willing to off-take 100MW.

“This is the way to go; we are working tirelessly in getting more eligible customers to ensure that these available but stranded power that we have in most of the power stations are dispatched.

“We are here on our on-going inspection as part of the routine maintenance we do on all our power stations. Calabar is currently running two units. In the morning, it was three units that were available and on the grid but because of the instability and some frequency controls, we had to go down with one unit.

“The other two units are undergoing routine maintenance on the transformer lube oil system and also a Boroscope inspection on the engines.

“Calabar is doing very well. We have gas, we have good network for dispatch. It is one of the best.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

