fbpx
Togo, Niger, Benin Owe Nigeria N6.18 Billion For Electricity

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Togo, Niger, Benin Owe Nigeria N6.18 Billion For Electricity

February 25, 2021031
Togo To Receive Power Supply From Nigeria

The Republics of Togo, Niger and Benin owe Nigeria a total sum of N6.18 billion for the electricity supplied to them from January to June last year.

According to data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC),  the three countries received a total invoice of N8.12 billion for the six-month period.

However, Benin, paid NN430 million in January from its debt through its power firm,  Societe Beninoise d’Energie Electrique, while Togo’s Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo paid N1.51 billion out of the invoice it received from Nigeria’s Market Operator (MO).

Nigeria, through its electricity transmission company, supplies power to these countries, which are classified as international customers in the Nigerian power sector.

READ ALSO: FG, Labour Agree To Reduce Electricity Tariff

The data showed that Niger’s power firm, Société Nigérienne d’Electricité (NIGELEC) refused to pay a total invoice of N2.57 billion it received in the first and second quarter of 2020.

SBEE, owned by Benin, has an outstanding payment of N2.07 billion out of N2.5 billion invoice it received for the power supplied to it in Q1 and Q2 of 2020.

The NERC data indicated that Togo also had a debt of N1.54 billion to be paid to Nigeria’s market operator out of N3.05 billion invoice it received from January to June 2020.

Also, Ajaokuta Steel Co. Limited and the host community, which are referred to as special customers, did not make any payment in respect of the N690 million invoices issued by Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc and MO in the first and second quarters of 2020.

Due to these debts from international customers as well as consumers of electricity in the country, the regulator said the financial viability of Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) has remained a major challenge threatening its sustainability.

The NERC said, “The severity of the liquidity challenge in NESI was reflected in the settlement rates of the service charges and energy invoices issued by MO and NBET respectively to each of the DisCos as well as the non- and low- payment by the special and international customers respectively for the services rendered by MO.”

About Author

Togo, Niger, Benin Owe Nigeria N6.18 Billion For Electricity
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

April 18, 2016471

Cash Shortage Drives Interbank Rates Up by 0.9%

Shortage of cash in the Nigerian banking system last week, triggered a jump in the overnight tenor of the Nigerian Interbank Offered Rates, NIBOR. The central bank also sold about N63.98 billion of 7-
Read More
July 3, 2013044

Dangote Partners With CBN to Set Up $25 Million Tomato Paste Factory

The Central Bank of Nigeria and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, have teamed up to establish a $25-million tomato-paste factory that could boost income for 8,000 farmers in Kano. The intervention
Read More
Kano State Government COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
April 27, 2020079

Ganduje Orders State Ministry of Health to Perform Autopsy on Deceased Kano Residents

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed the state Ministry of Health to perform autopsy on the remains of those who lost their lives to various strange ailments over the week
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon