Together4ALimb: Stanbic IBTC Holds Seventh Edition

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, recently held the seventh edition of its flagship Corporate Social Investment Initiative to create awareness for children living with limb loss.

The initiative tagged ‘Together4ALimb’ focused on children who had suffered limb loss, as beneficiaries of the initiative were provided with prosthetic limbs and empowered to harness equal opportunities through the provision of educational trusts.

The virtual event was held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, as staff and partners of the Group walked in support of the cause. A total of 382 individuals walked over 6,000km for the community of limbless children.

The distance covered was recorded using the Together4Alimb web app which tracked the steps of the participants. The charity walk, has over the years, attracted participants that cut across government functionaries, policymakers, business leaders, and other Nigerians.

Together4ALimb walk has created more awareness on the plight of children that have suffered limb loss and has resulted in a growing community of supporters that actively drive the agenda for the cause.

Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, spoke on the initiative. He stated that the initiative formed an integral part of Stanbic IBTC’s Corporate Social Investment that ensured children without limbs were empowered with the adequate opportunity to live better.

“As a socially responsible financial institution, we are fully committed to this cause and will ensure that more children benefit from this initiative to enable them to achieve their individual dreams in life,” Demola said.

“So far, 50 children aged five and above have benefited from this initiative and we will not rest on our oars in creating more opportunities for additional beneficiaries of this initiative,” he added.

This year, Stanbic IBTC fitted prosthetic limbs for ten children and awarded educational trusts worth ₦1.5 million to each beneficiary to enable them to pursue their dreams of acquiring quality education.

The beneficiaries this year were Atinuke Olayemi, Christian Ibecheozo, Emmanuel Shedrak, Amina Sulaiman, Kausar Shuaibu, Yusuf Adeyemi, Emmanuel Odoh, Kabiru Abdullahi, Victor Agudiegwu and Samuel Effiong.

Since the initiative commenced in 2015, Stanbic IBTC has provided prosthetics and Education Trust worth over ₦250 million for 50 children. The prosthetics are replaced annually until the beneficiaries turn 18 years old.