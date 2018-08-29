Today is Michael Jackson’s 60th Posthumous Birthday!

Celebrations, controversies and tributes of various kinds for what would have been the sixtieth birthday of Michael Jackson show that the myth of the ” king of pop “, far from vanishing or giving way to other figures, continues to fascinate all over the world.

With his daughter Paris Jackson in front, the singer’s family, born on August 29, 1958, in Gary (Indiana, USA), will meet in Las Vegas (USA) to celebrate the anniversary of the artist with a special event that includes the performance of ” Michael Jackson ONE “, the tribute show that Cirque du Soleil created .

Afterwards, guests will enjoy a party at the Mandalay Bay hotel as part of an evening in which Paris Jackson and his brother Prince Jackson will collect, on behalf of their father and posthumously, the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy 2018 Award presented by the foundation against the AIDS created by the actress.

Who will not be in the family reunion is Joe Jackson, the strict and controversial father of Michael and architect of the Jackson 5, who died on June 27 at age 89.

Although the years have passed since his death (he died on June 25, 2009 due to an overdose) and despite the fact that the entertainment world has cried the unexpected loss of other stars such as Prince or Amy Winehouse, the news related to Michael Jackson continues to provoke great curiosity

One of the latter was not especially good for his legend, as the Recording Industry Association of the USA.(RIAA) ensured that the album “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” (1976) by The Eagles surpassed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” (1982) as the best-selling album of all time in the United States.

According to the new account, the album of The Eagles has sold 38 million copies compared to 33 million of Jackson’s album.

More strange is the long controversy about the posthumous album “Michael” (2010), which in recent days lived a new chapter.

Among the followers of the singer circulates for some time the rumor that the songs “Breaking News“, “Keep Your Head Up” and “Monster” do not have the voice of Jackson but an impostor, a conspiracy theory that came to court when a fan sued the Sony label in 2014 for this matter.

Last week, US media claimed that Sony had admitted in this trial that the voice in these issues was not Jackson’s, an information that the musical giant went out to rectify immediately and denied outright.

With the money is not played and less with the mammoth business that surrounds the “king of pop”, who in the latest edition of the morbid list of Forbes celebrities and deceased with more income stood, for the fifth year in a row, as number one with 75 million dollars billed in 2017.

That is why every phrase or suggestion about his legacy raises controversy, as happened in February when the producer Quincy Jones, an illustrious collaborator of the artist, assured that Jackson “stole” parts of his songs from other musicians.

But the magnetism of the author of jewelry such as “Off the Wall” (1979) or “Bad” (1987) is also seen in the long shadow that still has his figure.

At the end of June the ” Michael Jackson: On the Wall ” exhibition of the National Portrait Gallery in London opened its doors, which reviews the influence that the singer had on almost fifty contemporary artists.

And by 2020 the Broadway premiere of a musical about Michael Jackson is scheduled to be written by Lynn Nottage.

In addition, the singer returned to the charts in July of the hand of the Canadian Drake, who used in his single “Do Not Matter To Me” vocal tracks of Michael Jackson who had not seen the light.