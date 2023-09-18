Tobi Amusan Wins Diamond League Again

Tobi Amusan won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon, United States (US).

Amusan won the Diamond League title for the third time in a row on Sunday evening as she crossed the finish line in 12.33 seconds. Jasmine Camacho-Quin of Puerto Rico finished second in 12.38 seconds, with Kendra Harrison of the United States finishing third.

She won her maiden Diamond League championship in 2021 in 12.42 seconds and defended it last year in Zurich in 12.29 seconds.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Amusan was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU) in the run-up to the 2023 World Athletics Championships for allegedly “missing three tests in 12 months.”

Her participation in the world championship was jeopardized until three days before the competition when she was cleared of the accusation.

Tobi Amusan cleared to compete

Tobi Amusan had been approved to compete in the World Athletics Championships, which will begin on Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

By a majority ruling, an Independent Tribunal declared the Nigerian athlete innocent of the allegations levied against her by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Amusan expressed relief and appreciation in a statement posted on her verified Instagram account, thanking fans, friends, and family for their support during the difficult time.

The Nigerian sprinter reaffirmed her steadfast commitment to clean and fair competition, stating that she has always competed within the constraints of international sports bodies’ rules and regulations.

“This morning I found out that the Independent Tribunal that heard my case has ruled that I did not violate the whereabouts rules and as a result, I will not be sanctioned and none of my results will be precluded,” Amusan said.

“I am thrilled to put this behind me, and I look forward to defending my title at next week’s World Championships,” she continued.