Tobi Amusan Pockets NGN65m For Breaking World Track Record

Tobi Amusan, a 25year old athlete has emerged as the first Nigerian to win a World Athletics Championship gold as she won the women’s 100m hurdles in Oregon on Sunday earning NGN65 million.

Amusan broke the world record in the speed 12.12sec during the semi-final race. Unfortunately, her victory will not be recognised as a world record due to a strong following wind of 2.5 metres per second.

Breaks world record (12.12) in the semis

Storms to world 100m hurdles title in the final



Tobi Amusan 🇳🇬 is on another planet 🪐#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/3hf37HAvEp — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022

BizWatch Nigeria reports that Amusan also became the first Nigerian to win a Diamond League trophy when she finished first in the meets final in Zurich.

“Honestly, I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at these championships,” Amusan said after her final victory. “The goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So the world record is a bonus. I knew I had it in me but I could not believe it when I saw it on the screen after the semis.

“Before the final, I just tried to stay calm and to do my best. I took a deep breath knowing that I have some goal to accomplish and it worked pretty good. I knew it was very fast but not this fast.”

Tobi Amusan



Continuing to put our pledges towards greater gender equality into practice.#WeGrowAthletics by proudly funding the women's world record programme at #WorldAthleticsChamps. pic.twitter.com/elhksfvQTq — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022 Amusan was awarded $100,000 as the prize for her record-breaking race, the money is about N65 million in Nigerian currency (as of July 2022).