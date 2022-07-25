Tobi Amusan Pockets NGN65m For Breaking World Track Record

Tobi Amusan, a 25year old athlete has emerged as the first Nigerian to win a World Athletics Championship gold as she won the women’s 100m hurdles in Oregon on Sunday earning NGN65 million.

Amusan broke the world record in the speed 12.12sec during the semi-final race. Unfortunately, her victory will not be recognised as a world record due to a strong following wind of 2.5 metres per second.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that Amusan also became the first Nigerian to win a Diamond League trophy when she finished first in the meets final in Zurich.

“Honestly, I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at these championships,” Amusan said after her final victory. “The goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So the world record is a bonus. I knew I had it in me but I could not believe it when I saw it on the screen after the semis.

“Before the final, I just tried to stay calm and to do my best. I took a deep breath knowing that I have some goal to accomplish and it worked pretty good. I knew it was very fast but not this fast.”

Amusan was awarded $100,000 as the prize for her record-breaking race, the money is about N65 million in Nigerian currency (as of July 2022).
