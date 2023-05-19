To Increase Food Production, Farmers Look For Agribusiness Investor Programs

To increase food production, several farmers in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT have pushed for additional investors to start agricultural initiatives and programs in the council’s communities.

On Thursday in Bwari, Abuja, the farmers gave separate interviews to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Farmer and public servant Mr. Baba Musa appealed for intervention programs from both domestic and foreign agricultural investors to help enhance and boost food production.

Initiatives for agro-development ought to be apparent in Bwari areas, where food production—for both commercial and personal purposes—is significant, says Musa.

Because our villages are the FCT’s primary source of food, I would like to see green initiatives that strive to enhance the living conditions of farmers there. More government-sponsored initiatives, agricultural NGOs, United Nations initiatives like the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and other initiatives are what we anticipate to see.

“While a few of our local farmer cooperatives may benefit modestly from things like fertilizer and other agricultural inputs, we need more; we need initiatives that will help these cooperative societies and associations.

“Programs that will promote farming, healthy eating, soil management and conservation, as well as the start of microcredit loans for farmers.

Musa asserted, Developing sustainable businesses, promoting small and medium-sized firms in major commercial centers, and increasing the employment of women and young people are all things that, in my opinion, will result from these.

Mrs. Lami Jethro, a different farmer, claimed that women farmers required more incentive to be more productive by giving them access to modern farming.