To Fully Kit A Police Officer Will Cost N3m — LSSTF

December 23, 2021 166

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has stated that it would require N3 million to provide the necessary items for a police officer’s kit.

The Executive Secretary of LSSTF, Abdurrazaq Balogun, stated this on Wednesday at the 15th annual town hall meeting on security with the governor.

The theme of event ‘Reconceptualising Safety and Security in Lagos State’.

Balogun stated that security agencies need advanced training and the provision of adequate equipment to carry out smooth operations.

“To fully kit one policeman with uniform, taser, tactical gear — light, knife, jacket, belt, gloves, and boots — bulletproof vest, ballistic helmet, tear gas, push-to-talk on cellular communication equipment, rain gear, etc, will cost at least N3 million per officer,” he said.

“Hence, to kit 33,000 police officers in Lagos will cost about N99 billion. This is our reality if we truly want a highly motivated and fully equipped police force in the state.

“Truth be told, the needs of security agencies are endless, as they are expected to be prepared for every single possible crime scenario.

“Often, most people do not see how simple solutions to a problem such as providing sniffer dogs creates a whole new expenditure matrix such as housing, feeding, training, health care and even providing special protection details for the dogs from drug barons who would seek to kill them.

“Keeping these dogs alone is a very expensive endeavour, but the K-9 unit is not too advanced to be included in our security architecture in the state.”

Balogun sated further that with the attacks witnessed in the northern region, the south needs to be more prepared for security challenges.

“Our thinking must be from a point of catering for the well-being of the entire populace; making people realise they can achieve all they can imagine and providing the support they need to succeed,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“This thinking goes beyond just the provision of hard security architecture but also ensures food security, health security, educational security, socio-economic security, political security.”