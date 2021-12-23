fbpx

Titan Trust Acquires 88.39 Percent Stake In Union Bank

December 23, 20210179
Titan Trust Bank ‬Limited (TTB) ‭has emerged as the majority shareholder in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

This was after an agreement was reached by ‭Union Global Partners Limited, ‬Atlas Mara Limited ‭and other majority shareholders to‬ divest 88.39 per cent shareholding in Union Bank ‭to‬ TTB.

‭‭Union Bank ‭of‬ Nigeria ‭Plc’s board ‭in a notification to the ‬‬Nigerian Exchange Limited (NG‭X) ‭and‬ the Securities Exchange Commission disclosed that the‬ agreement‬, which ‭is‬ subject ‭to‬ regulatory approvals ‭and‬ other financial conditions, ‭would upon‬ completion transfer 89.39‭ per cent ‬of‭ Union ‭Bank’s‬ issued share capital ‭to‭ TTB‬‬‬.

Customs Rakes In N2.3 Trillion Revenue In 11 Months

The Chairman, Union Bank, Mrs. Beatrice Hamza Bassey while commenting ‭on‬ the transaction, stated that “‭On‭ behalf ‭of‭ the Board, ‭we‭ congratulate all the parties involved ‭in‭ reaching this phase ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬of‭ the transaction ‬and‭ the Board looks forward ‭to‭ supporting the next steps ‭to‬ ensure ‬‬‬a seamless completion ‭of‬ the process following regulatory approvals.

“We‭ ‭ ‬are ‭ ‬grateful ‭ to‭ ‭ ‬our ‭ ‬current ‭ ‬investors ‭ ‬whose ‭ ‬significant ‭ ‬and ‭ ‬consequential ‬‬‬investments over the past nine years facilitated the transformation ‭of‬ Union Bank, ‭one‭ ‬‬of‭ ‭Nigeria’s‬ oldest ‬and‭ storied institutions.

Today, the bank ‭is‬ well-positioned with ‭an‬ ‬innovative product offering, a growing customer base ‭of‭ over six million ‭and‭ consistent ‬‬‬‬ year ‭on‬ year profitability.

“This ‭is‬ a solid foundation for ‭our‬ incoming investors ‭to‬ build on‭ ‬as‭ ‭we‬ move into a new era for the bank.‭”‭ ‬‬‬

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

