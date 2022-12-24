Tion Wayne, Junior Choi, Amari BB, Pheelz, Zoro, Crayon And Others, Shut Down Lagos At 2022 Beat FM Christmas Concert

It was an evening of undiluted entertainment as foreign and Nigerian music stars delivered exciting performances at this year’s Beat FM Christmas concert held on the 20th of December at the Balmoral Event center of the Federal Palace hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The concert which opened with singers including Lade, Guchi, Eltee Skills and Crayon thrilling the audience with their popular songs, had international acts, Junior Choi, Amaria BB and Tion Wayne ensuring a fun filled night.

Nigerian acts, Lojay, Oxlade, L.A.X and Pheelz also added a lot of excitement to the Beat FM Christmas concert.

Several lucky winners of gifts and cash prizes also emerged from the audience.

The Beat FM Christmas concert returned this year after a break following the Covid-19 pandemic.

