Tinubu’s Makes Nigerians 10 Promises In His Manifesto

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has presented an 80-page policy manifesto with a 10-point agenda.

According to Tinubu, his vision for the future is to establish a new society that places a high priority on tolerance, fairness, and the unwavering commitment to treating each person with respect and decency.

His top priority areas for action plans included national security, the economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation, and education.

Below is a list of the past governor of Lagos State’s 10 manifesto commitments.

Build a Nigeria, especially for our youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages create a better life.

Manufacture, create, and invent more of the goods and services we require. Nigeria shall be known as a nation of creators, not just of consumers.

Export more and import less, strengthening both the naira and our way of life.

Continue assisting our ever-toiling farmers, through enlightened agricultural policy that promotes productivity and assures decent incomes, so that farmers can support their families and feed the nation.

Modernise and expand public infrastructure so that the rest of the economy can grow at an optimal rate.

Embolden and support our young people and women by harnessing emerging sectors such as the digital economy, entertainment and culture, tourism and others to build the Nigeria of tomorrow, today.

Train and give economic opportunity to the poorest and most vulnerable among us. We seek a Nigeria where no parent is compelled to send a child to bed hungry, worried whether tomorrow shall bring food.

Generate, transmit and distribute sufficient, affordable electricity to give our people the requisite power to enlighten their lives, their homes, and their very dreams.

Make basic healthcare, education, and housing accessible and affordable for all.

Most importantly, establish a bold and assertive policy that will create a strong yet adaptive national security architecture and action to obliterate terror, kidnapping, banditry, and all other forms of violent extremism from the face of our nation.