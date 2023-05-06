Tinubu’s Allies Linked To 20 Properties In UK

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has been linked to 20 homes purchased by his allies in the United Kingdom (UK) while he was the Governor of Lagos State.

According to an investigation published on Friday by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), 17 of the properties were purchased between 2004 and 2007 by Oladipo Eludoyin, Tinubu’s colleague and director of Aranda Overseas Corp.

An earlier Bloomberg investigation revealed that Tinubu’s son, Seyi, is the major stakeholder of Aranda Overseas Corp., an offshore company he used to purchase a $10.8 million property under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the OCCRP, Abeeb Holdings Limited, an offshore company established in Gibraltar with Tinubu as the beneficial owner, purchased Flat 9 at 96-100 New Cavendish Street in London a year after Tinubu forfeited $460,000 to the US authorities in 1993 as profits of narcotics trafficking.

“OCCRP has uncovered more than a dozen other properties with links to Tinubu, mostly acquired while he served as Lagos state’s governor from May 1999 to May 2007. Tinubu’s spokesman did not respond to email and text messages seeking comment,” the investigation reads.

“Tinubu’s history is not entirely clean. He was forced to forfeit $460,000 to the U.S. government in 1993 as proceeds of narcotics trafficking, according to the ruling of a U.S. District Court in Illinois.

“However, about a year later, Abeeb Holdings Limited, an offshore company registered in Gibraltar with Tinubu as the beneficial owner, bought Flat 9 at 96-100 New Cavendish Street in London.

“His connection to Abeeb Holdings Limited has been revealed, thanks to the Register of Overseas Entities, a new measure designed by the UK to reveal the true owners of offshore firms that hold property in the country.”

The OCCRP later discovered that Eludoyin is also the beneficial owner of 17 UK properties through three offshore companies established in the British Virgin Islands, according to the report.

The organization further claimed that Tinubu’s former aide and successor, Fashola, and the present governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-olu, had a hand in influencing Aranda Overseas Corp. internal affairs.

“Fashola also had a hand in Aranda Resources Limited. He signed and presented the allotment of shares of Aranda Resources Limited to Nigeria’s corporate registry in December 2001. Fashola’s spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment,” the report said.

“Following his term as governor, Tinubu remained an influential politician. Local media reported that he picked Babajide Sanwo-Olu and made him governor of Lagos state in 2019, despite entreaties from his party to allow Sanwo-Olu’s predecessor to continue for a second term.

“Sanwo-Olu was a director in Aranda Resources Limited until 26 days before his first day in office as governor in May 2019. His spokesperson also did not respond to requests for comment.”