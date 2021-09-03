Tinubu’s Age, ‘Essence’ Remix Top Google Search From Nigeria For August

September 3, 2021 54

Searches on the age of former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, the remix of Wizkid’s ‘Essence’, and Lionel Messi’s transfer from La Liga giants, FC Barcelona to France’s Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) topped Nigeria’s Google searches for the month of August 2021.

Google broke the news in its latest release on Thursday as part of its routine feedback to the public on search metrics in every country.

Also, the statement reveals, other topics of interest that Nigerians wanted to learn more about, which include; 2021 the voting process of BBNaja, the political unrest in Afghanistan, and those relating to culinary skills.

“Nigerians have been honing their culinary skills over the past month- with trending searches revealing that they’re asking “how to cook egusi soup?”, ‘how to cook Ogbono soup?’, ‘How to make bread?” it read.

“Nigerians were also interested in ongoing events in Afghanistan after the news of the withdrawal of the United States military forces from the country and the rapid take over by the Taliban.”

Below is the list of the top trending questions and terms that captured the interest of Nigerians in the month of August.

Top trending questions

How to vote on BBNaija 2021?

What is happening in Afghanistan?

How to cook egusi soup?

How to make peanut?

What is nausea?

How to trade bitcoin?

How to calculate CGPA?

How to cook ogbono soup?

How to screenshot on laptop?

How to make bread?

Top trending terms

Paralympics

Lukaku/Romelu Lukaku

Champions league draw

Taliban

Afghanistan

Essence remix

EPL results

Kiss Daniel lie

How old is Tinubu

Naira Marley drug test

Messi transfer

Community shield

Stanley Okoro