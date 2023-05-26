Tinubu Vows To Tackle Nigeria’s Challenges

Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu on Thursday vowed to handle the country’s security and power difficulties, among other challenges.

Tinubu, who received the transition report from outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, swore not to disappoint Nigerians.

He remarked this after he received the country’s highest national honor, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, alongside Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, who received the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger from the President.

The ceremony took place on Monday at the State House Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, as part of the schedule of events for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.

Tinubu stated that he recognized the honor bestowed upon him and his vice president-elect, as well as the importance of the task ahead.

He urged Buhari to accept “knocks” on his door whether he retires to Daura or the Niger Republic.

“I am a simple man who is the beneficiary of the support and goodwill of the people of Nigeria. The people have put their trust in us. You have done your part, Mr President,” Tinubu said.

“Now, that great duty descends on me. I understand the meaning of the honour given to me today and of the task that awaits.

“I must run this race and must do it well. On security, the economy, agriculture, jobs, education, health and power and in all other sectors we must make headway. The people deserve no less. In this, I shall disappoint neither them nor you, Mr President.’’

