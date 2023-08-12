Tinubu Vows To Revive Nigeria’s Economy

President Bola Tinubu told Nigerians on Friday that his administration will leave no stone unturned in its multifaceted efforts to revive the economy and make it operate for the greater interest of all Nigerians.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, revealed this in a statement.

He cited the President’s remarks during a meeting with the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum at the State House in Abuja.

“This economy must recover for the good of the greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better,” he told a group organized by former Bauchi State governor Isa Yuguda.

President Tinubu stated that every effort across sectors will be documented and frequently assessed for performance verification and public presentation in order to consistently ensure measured growth and better public enlightenment on policy outcomes.

“So far, we have taken some baby steps and pushed some aggressive positions,” Tinubu told APC professionals who had already expressed their support for the reforms.

“Foreign capital is a coward that does not move into unsafe areas, so with your successful interventions so far, we look forward to better security that will attract investors,” Yuguda added.